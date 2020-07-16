40 Under 40: Jeff Cox

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

Jeff Cox has been a partner at CapriCMW since 2010, specializing in employee benefits and group retirement savings.

After experiencing first-hand the demand for innovation in the insurance sector, Jeff opened the doors of Simply Benefits as CEO in mid-2018, a firm that recently raised more than $1 million in Series A funding.

It is Jeff`s mission to create well-compensated InsurTech jobs in Kelowna and offer world-class digital insurance solutions throughout Canada. Simply Benefits currently has 10 employees and are expected to double in size by the end of 2020.

Jeff is a weekly contributor to the Friday Morning Roundtable on AM1150 with host Phil Johnson, retired church pastor Tim Schroeder and business owner Rick Madison, discussing and advocating for change on local, provincial and municipal topics.

Jeff has grown both CapriCMW and Simply Benefits through his experience in sales by determining strategic methods to expand operations, build relationships, attract talent and modernize the industry. Jeff`s department at CapriCMW has been the fastest-growing division over the past decade. He been fortunate to work with, train, and mentor a strong team, resulting in a total company headcount growing from 315 to 500+ employees in the Okanagan since 2008. At Simply Benefits Jeff encourages his team to take ownership of their departments and be leaders in the community, he emphasizes the importance of a positive work environment by investing in their personal and professional growth.

Jeff has volunteered with some amazing organizations throughout his career, such as being a committee member and fundraiser for the Vipond Tournament. This event raises money and awareness for Pathways Abilities Society.

In 2019 alone, more than $27,000 was raised with all proceeds given directly to individuals with diversabilities. Each year, CapriCMW works directly with the Boys and Girls Club, where Jeff volunteers as one of many fundraisers.

Last year, that organization raised more than $65,000 to help provide programs for youth in Kelowna. Over the past 10 years, Jeff has sponsored 15 families with the “Adopt-A-Family” Christmas program through Share.

Jeff attended OUC for a BBA from 1998-2000 and received his Life License Qualification Program in 2008 when he joined CapriCMW.

Jeff is also an ongoing participant in the Certified Employee Benefit Specialist program to continuously grow his skill-set with programs developed by Dalhousie University.