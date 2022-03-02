40 under 40: Jeff Houghton

The Kelowna Chamber is proud to partner with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40 program for 2022. Top 40 Under 40 recognizes young professionals in our community and their many accomplishments. This year we will be recognizing the young, local difference-makers, leaders and entrepreneurs who are making an impact in the Central Okanagan.

Born and raised in West Kelowna, Jeff went off to Vancouver to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce degree from UBC’s Sauder School of business. After graduating with honors, he moved back to Kelowna and started a new company while working toward earning his residential builder’s license. Jeff and his family had owned some land in the Smith Creek area for many years and it was his goal to help sub-divide said land, build out the homes and create an upscale new neighborhood that they could be proud of. Since 2008 Jeff has built and sold nearly 100 homes in not just the Smith Creek area, but throughout the entire Okanagan. During that time, he has been honored with prestigious building awards and have earned accreditation from the mayor on several occasions. In 2019 Jeff incorporated a second company, called “Okanagan Infill” which is going to specialize in building density-driven structures in a city that so needs it.

A company is only as good as the people who embody the mission of the organization. Once per month Jeff arranges a staff function where everyone gets paid to come and eat, do team-building exercises, and let him ask for any feedback on what he can be doing better as a leader. If his employees show initiative to further their education, they need only ask. Jeff’s team recently enrolled their executive assistant, Rae Dobbin in Okanagan College’s interior decorating program, which will expand her skillset and bring further value to their clients. We have sponsored seven employees through the ITA as apprentices, three of which have achieved their journeyman red seal (RSE) certificates. His team also helped one exemplary employee start and finance his own company. Jeff can proudly say Kyle with Precise Exteriors is one of his team’s best subtrades.

As the leader of a growing and successful local company, Jeff understands the importance of giving back. His team donated a weekend in September by collecting food donations for the BC Thanksgiving food drive. The drive raised over 8,800 lbs of food and supported hundreds of less fortunate families. They have already committed to help again next year. For the Christmas season Jeff and his team sponsor families in need and create Christmas Hampers with customized gifts and groceries. Their Project Superintendent Cam Humphrey volunteers his time after work coaching two different West Kelowna Minor Hockey teams, the West Kelowna “Wolves” initiation team the “Sharks” novice team. H&H Custom Homes proudly sponsors both teams to help with league and travel fees.

In 2008 Jeff became a Graduate of the Bachelor of Commerce program, with Honors at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business. In 2011 Jeff also became a Graduate of the Real Estate Trading Services Program, at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business. Since then, he has nearly earned “Master Builder” status through the Canadian Home Building Association (CHBA) continued education initiative.

Jeff’s company, H&H Custom Homes has been fortunate enough to have been nominated for Six ‘Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence’ and have been awarded four of those, winning Gold status in the following categories, including Excellence in Renovation from $250,000-400,000 (2019), Excellence in Master Suite Design (2021), Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $1,000,000-1,500,000 (2021) and Excellence in Any Room (2021). These awards are highly coveted and only given to builders that are on the cutting edge of design, while also executing a top-quality product.

Kelowna