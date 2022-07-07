40 under 40: Justin Fraser

The Kelowna Chamber partners with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40

Over the past seven years, it has been Justin Fraser’s mission to help educate families on how to better manage and protect their finances, help them to understand and take charge of their financial future.

He is currently one of the senior brokers in the World Financial Group office on Clement Avenue.

Their firm of licensed agents has consolidated millions of dollars worth of debt in the Okanagan, placed tens of millions of dollars in life, critical illness and disability insurance for middle-income Okanagan families, and is growing their clients’ retirement accounts by millions of dollars.

Justin and his wife moved to Kelowna five years ago to open a branch office and start a family.

They now have two boys, ages four and four months.

Growing up playing hockey in Kelowna, Justin loved to take on leadership roles within the team.

Over the past seven years, he has taken all the skills acquired in previous roles and refined them into a system of success that allows anyone to win in the financial services industry.

He currently leads a team of 16 licensed agents and plans to grow quickly to 30 agents by the end of the second quarter in 2022, and up to 50 by the end of 2022.

He loves to lead by example, constantly taking personal development and leadership courses.

He believes in investing at least 10 per cent of your annual income into self-improvement, as well as living by this motto “CANI”.

The WFG Charitable Trust puts a big emphasis on raising money for those in need and giving back to the community.

Justin and his partners run events in the office, raising money for the Kelowna’s Women Shelter, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of Canada, Habitat for Humanity and Children’s Miracle Network.

All money raised at these events were matched by the WFG Charitable Trust.

He also participates in playing hockey for the WFG Classic, a charity hockey game at the West Edmonton Mall.

This event has raised over $100,000 every year it’s been held for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Justin graduated from Okanagan College in 2009 with a Bachelor of Business Administration specializing in Accounting/Finance. After college, he worked at TransCanada Pipeline looking after budgeting and forecasting hundreds of millions of dollars in construction projects. He is life insurance licensed in BC, AB, ON, NS as well as securities licensed in BC and soon to be in Ontario. Justin was voted top Financial Advisor in Kelowna in 2021 Best of Kelowna and nominated as one of the Top Entrepreneurs under 40 in Kelowna. He is passionate about financial education and financial literacy in the Okanagan.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna