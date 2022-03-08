40 under 40: Kristen Cabernel

The Kelowna Chamber is proud to partner with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40 program for 2022. Top 40 Under 40 recognizes young professionals in our community and their many accomplishments. This year we will be recognizing the young, local difference-makers, leaders and entrepreneurs who are making an impact in the Central Okanagan.

For the past four years Kristen has worked as a nurse serving vulnerable populations accessing mental health and substance use services. She has worked in both the hospital (Kelowna General Hospital and Penticton Regional Hospital) and community settings. Kristen has provided care to youth, adults, and older adults. Over the years, she has come to recognize that the community is in need of improved access to mental health services, especially following the impact of the past two years. Therefore, she (alongside 3 of her colleagues) decided to start a new business dedicated to filling the current gap. At NuPSYCH, the goal is to provide the community with holistic mental health care services rooted in functional medicine. Their services include counseling, advocacy, psychoeducation, and nutritional coaching.

Throughout her work experience in various industries, Kristen has always made her way into leadership roles beginning at the age of 18. As a team leader, she has been responsible not only for the day-to-day functioning of the business but also for her colleagues. Most recently in Kristen’s career as a nurse, she was trained and worked as the covering patient care coordinator. These experiences have provided her with the skills and confidence needed to improve the work environment, creating a safe and successful space for employees to thrive.

In 2019 as a member of the Kelowna Junior Chamber of Commerce, Kristen engaged in various volunteer activities. These included: collecting donations for the local food bank, participating in Motionball (collected donations and volunteered on event day), and being on the committee for the yearly fundraising golf tournament. This included planning and execution of the tournament.

She completed a Bachelor’s in Psychiatric Nursing in June 2021 and is currently enrolled in a Master of Science in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine program.

Kristen’s greatest achievement has been balancing school with work and family life. She attended University full-time as a mother of two young children while also working full-time as a nurse. She is determined to improve the health of the community and therefore persevered despite these challenges.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna