40 Under 40: Randy Therrin

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

After achieving a red seal carpentry certificate and starting his career on the lower mainland, Randy Therrin relocated Candel Custom Homes to the Okanagan in 2004.

Randy invested in developments in Kelowna such as The Ridge at Quail Ridge, The Peaks at Capistrano and Panorama Peaks in West Kelowna.

In 2010, Randy received a concept from the City of Kelowna’s 2010 Affordable Housing Initiative to develop a five-unit row home building that is non-stratified, now known as the Manors at Mountainview in Glenmore. As of 2016, this was the first development of its kind in the Okanagan. This project paved the road for other developers to build comparable units of similar concept. Candel Custom Homes is known throughout the Okanagan for its superior quality homes and developments, along with innovative design and efficient use of space. At Lakestone, in Lake Country, Candle constructed The Villas at Waterside which led to regional and provincial awards while becoming one of five builders in Lakestone’s preferred builder program. In addition to building multi-family projects as well as commercial/industrial developments, Randy has built multiple units at the Airport Business Park development. Randy demonstrates loyalty in supporting local businesses and is proud to be involved in the growth of the Okanagan.

From an early age, Randy held a leadership role, starting as an assistant captain on his minor hockey team.

Although he started as a partner, Randy became the boss and owner operator of his first company at the age of 18. Now at the age of 38, he has locally employed people ranging from sub contractors and direct employees, and his team has reached as many as 15 members for in-house framing, finishing, foundation and management. His firm has hired upwards of 60 sub contractors across the Okanagan. Randy’s leadership extends past his daily ownership duties and flows into his personal life with sports coaching within minor organizations.

Randy volunteers his time throughout Kelowna, such as the Kelowna Father Daughter Dance, where he has been the head sponsor for the last five years and counting.

He has donated to his children’s elementary school to contribute to playground development; he has provided multiple subdivision developments with playgrounds, fields and outdoor recreational areas; and volunteers weekly with the Kelowna Minor Hockey coach.

For the last 2 years Candel Custom Homes has provided the Grand Prize option for the Hometown Heroes Lottery. Ticket purchases raise funds for specialized adult health services and research for all British Columbians. Donors drive innovation and sustainable health care at VGH, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services. Funds also support programs of the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund including the annual Burn Camp for young burn survivors. In 2019 they also provided the Grand Prize option for the Choices Lottery, with all funds benefiting the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Randy has his Red seal carpentry ticket from BCIT and partakes yearly in continuing professional development.

Over the last few years, Candel Custom Homes has been awarded four Gold and 17 silver Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence (previously known as The Tommie Awards, Regional Builder Awards).

In 2019, Candel was a Georgie Awards provincial building awards finalist in two categories.