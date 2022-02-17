40 under 40: Sana Shahram

As a postdoc in 2016, with leaders from the University of Victoria and Interior Health, Sana Shahram spearheaded the creation of a novel role to help bridge the gap between research knowledge and implementation within the health system.
As the embedded health equity scholar with Interior Health, Sana has been integral in moving health equity action forward across the organization. Her role helps IH consider how to implement equity from senior leadership to the frontline.
She also collaborated with the City of Kelowna on its award-winning healthy housing strategy and is also currently supporting them (with her colleague) to develop an equity framework for city planning, along with other consulting roles in the city.
Sana joined the School of Nursing at UBCO as a tenure-track assistant professor in July 2019 as their first non-nurse faculty hire where she led her own research program, the PHAIRNESS Lab. Sana is also a collaborating scientist with the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research and a co-owner of Pivot Rx pharmacy in Vernon which is redefining the role of pharmacy in delivering luxury care at a value price.
Sana leads (co-leads) various projects/initiatives to advance equitable health outcomes at a systems-level, including: The xa¢qanaǂ ʔitkiniǂ (Many Ways of Working on the Same Thing) project in partnership with Ktunaxa Nation and Interior Health to decolonize health research relationships; The CLARITY Project in partnership with KGH Foundation and Interior Health and many community partners to redefine youth suicide prevention to include vibrant and resilient communities in the Central Okanagan.
Through Sana’s board role on Lake Country Health Society, she was instrumental to securing a Community Health Centre for the community. As a business owner, Sana and her team are leading the way on what socially minded entrepreneurship embedded in community care can look like.
She is the vice-president of the Lake Country Health Board and an advisory board member to the National Collaborating Centre of Determinants of Health. Sana previously served on the board for West Coast Leaf to increase representation from the Interior region for this impressive organization.
