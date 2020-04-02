Sarah Howe: Project manager at Navigator Multimedia Inc

40 Under 40: Sarah Howe

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna Chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for the recipients on June 24.

Sarah Howe is the product of a supportive, innovative, and entrepreneurial community, having been a resident of the Central Okanagan for most of her life (with university and career stints in Victoria and Vancouver).

Whether it was as a contributor to the Daily Courier as a digital marketing columnist or as a long-standing member of West Kelowna’s Okanagan Business Excellence networking group, in the entirety of her professional career Sarah has been impacted by the warmth and encouragement of valley supporters.

For the past six years, it has been imperative to her role as the project manager at Navigator Multimedia Inc. to live out these values of supportiveness and kindness.

Prior to Sarah’s role at Navigator, she established a book of clients in Vancouver as a freelance web writer and wrote for music magazines for fun. Writing has been a passion of hers, it has been a through line life. At one point, Sarah had a column with UBCO’s newspaper, The Phoenix, without even being a student.

As the project manager at Navigator Multimedia Inc., Sarah have spent the past six years connecting the team of designers, developers, marketers and administrators together as players within the projects they build for the clients they serve. As a leader it is Sarah’s job to set the tone for optimism, innovation and kindness, and encourage learning, curiosity, and confidence in Navigator’s valued team.

Sarah is the newest board member serving The Bridge Youth and Family Services, a Central Okanagan-based non-profit providing a range of service to the children, youth and families in our community, including recovery and addictions services, family counselling, youth group for LGBTQ2+, support programs for new mothers and families and more.

The organization was established in 1969 and has been in the public eye more over the past year as part of the effort to raise funds for a youth recovery house which will provide substance use treatment beds in the Okanagan.

(there are currently fewer than 50 publicly funded substance use treatment beds for young people in all of B.C). Sarah hopes that with her communications background she can bring value to the board as The Bridge connects further with the media over the coming years to meet their goals.

Sarah has a Bachelor of Arts majoring in English Literature, from the University of Victoria (2006-10).

Sarah believes one of her biggest accomplishments was having an essay she wrote about her experiences with insomnia in The Globe and Mail newspaper.

