A taste of Italy is coming to Penticton

Don Gigliotti’s soon-to-be-open Caffe d’Italia on Main Street in downtown Penticton will be the city’s first authetntic Italian cafe. (Jesse Day - Western News)Don Gigliotti’s soon-to-be-open Caffe d’Italia on Main Street in downtown Penticton will be the city’s first authetntic Italian cafe. (Jesse Day - Western News)
With the slogan “where Penticton meets Italy” Caffe d’Italia will strive to bring Italian coffee culture to Penticton. Jesse Day - Western News)With the slogan “where Penticton meets Italy” Caffe d’Italia will strive to bring Italian coffee culture to Penticton. Jesse Day - Western News)
Owner Don Gigliotti spent over two months renovating the space that was previously home to Saint-Germain Cafe and Gallery at 449 Main Street in Penticton. Part of the renos included a large mural of a map of Italy done by local design and print shop Jacoh Signs. (Jesse Day - Western News)Owner Don Gigliotti spent over two months renovating the space that was previously home to Saint-Germain Cafe and Gallery at 449 Main Street in Penticton. Part of the renos included a large mural of a map of Italy done by local design and print shop Jacoh Signs. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Caffe d’Italia will serve only authentic Italian coffee and food, with coffee beans imported straight from Italy.(Jesse Day - Western News)Caffe d’Italia will serve only authentic Italian coffee and food, with coffee beans imported straight from Italy.(Jesse Day - Western News)
Premium espresso-based drinks at fair prices will be one of the cafe’s main focuses. (Jesse Day - Western News)Premium espresso-based drinks at fair prices will be one of the cafe’s main focuses. (Jesse Day - Western News)
This 75-year-old espresso machine on display at Caffe d’Italia was brought to Canada by Gigliotti’s grandmother. (Jesse Day - Western News)This 75-year-old espresso machine on display at Caffe d’Italia was brought to Canada by Gigliotti’s grandmother. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Owner Don Gigliotti shares his last-name with the southern Italian village of Gigliotti. (Jesse Day - Western News)Owner Don Gigliotti shares his last-name with the southern Italian village of Gigliotti. (Jesse Day - Western News)
No Coke or Pepsi here. In addition to coffee, panini’s and Italian pastries, Caffe d’Italia will serve a variety of authentic Italian beverages like Lemoncocco — a non-carbonated drink made with a blend of lemon and coconut flavours. (Jesse Day - Western News)No Coke or Pepsi here. In addition to coffee, panini’s and Italian pastries, Caffe d’Italia will serve a variety of authentic Italian beverages like Lemoncocco — a non-carbonated drink made with a blend of lemon and coconut flavours. (Jesse Day - Western News)

A taste of Italy is coming to Penticton.

Caffe d’Italia, a new authentic Italian cafe, is set to open up shop any week now.

The space at 449 Main Street was left vacant in September when Saint Germaine Cafe and Gallery called it quits after a six-year run in Penticton.

READ MORE: Popular Penticton cafe shuts its doors

Once Saint Germaine shut down, Don Gigliotti pounced on the opportunity to bring his dream of opening an authentic Italian cafe to life.

Gigliotti, who also owns Corleone’s Pizzeria on Main Street, said he has a vision of bringing a unique cafe with a distinctly Italian vibe to Penticton. It will be city’s only Italian coffee spot.

Caffe d’Italia won’t be like what you would find at a run-of-the-mill chain cafe — Gigliotti’s newest endeavour is all about representing the Bel Paese.

From paninis to biscotti and, of course, Italian espresso, everything served at Caffe d’Italia will be what you would find at a typical cafe in Milan or Venice. The coffee beans are imported straight from Italy.

After a sip of a proper Italian coffee, it will be hard to go back to Starbucks, said Gigliotti.

“Most of the coffee places here… they want a Salt Spring Island coffee or a Kelowna coffee. My coffee comes from Italy,” Gigliotti said.

“It’s the product that I’m bringing in that’s going to differentiate me from the next guy.”

While prices could still change, Gigliotti’s menu sticks to the classics and keeps prices fair. For coffee, Caffe d’Italia will serve the staples: espresso, cappuccinos, lattes, americano, mochas and drip coffee. All espresso and steamed milk based drinks are $4, espresso and americanos will be $3, while customers will be able to grab a drip coffee for $2.

For food, the menu features a variety of paninis for $7 , Italian soup for $6 and various Italian pastries like biscotti, cannoli and panettone — an Italian type of sweet bread originally from Milan.

Panettone is an Italian type of sweet bread loaded with candied citron, lemon zest and raisins, and baked in a cylinder, giving it a distinctive look. (Pixabay photo)

Despite what many people assume, Gigliotti was born in B.C., not Italy. His parents immigrated from Italy to Canada and Gigliotti often visits the country.

“People can’t believe I was born here because my voice and the way I carry myself but all my heritage is Italian,” he said.

Coffee culture in Italy is different than in Canada, and Gigliotti is excited to let Pentictonites know what it’s all about.

“Most people don’t know a lot about what I’ve got, like even what a cannoli is,” he said. “So I’ll be here educating people and keeping things different.”

For those who don’t know, cannoli are tasty Italian pastries consisting of tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling usually containing ricotta.

Since he moved to Penticton from East Vancouver, Gigliotti has a history of giving back to the community. In March, he offered free pizza to people affected by layoffs in the food industry, eventually leading him to give free pizza to anybody in need of food.

READ MORE: Penticton restaurant owner’s generosity triggers waterfall of community support

He plans to keep that giving tradition going at Caffe d’Italia, with a charity fundraiser in the works for the cafe’s opening day.

Opening a new business during the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a unique challenge for Gigliotti, but he made it work in the end. After over two-months of renovations, which required additional COVID-safety precautions, the cafe is almost ready to open.

The last hurdle is passing final inspection, which is coming up in the next few days.

Gigliotti expects to be up and running within one to two weeks from now. At the very latest, he expects the cafe will be open in the New Year.

As a life-long restauranteur, opening an authentic Italian coffee shop has always been a dream of Gigliotti’s. Once the opportunity arose, he wasn’t going to pass it up. Even though Gigliotti himself admits opening a business right now is a big risk, it’s a risk he’d likely take a million times over.

“Everybody says you gotta be crazy to open a business during COVID,” he said. “It’s tough times but I have faith I’ll draw people in.”


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

coffeeFood and DrinkItalyLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan coffee shop’s bid for patio space curbed

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Small stove fire quickly knocked down in West Kelowna

Crews responded to the fire at 2465 Main Street around 8:30 p.m. after a stove lit a nearby wall

Don Gigliotti’s soon-to-be-open Caffe d’Italia on Main Street in downtown Penticton will be the city’s first authetntic Italian cafe. (Jesse Day - Western News)
A taste of Italy is coming to Penticton

Caffe d’Italia, a new authentic Italian cafe on Main Street, is preparing for opening day

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

3911 Old Vernon Road. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Fire crews respond to blaze on Old Vernon Road in Kelowna

Crews confirmed no injuries came as a result of the fire

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. is located at 1033 Richter Street in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna brewery closes after positive COVID-19 test among staff

A member of Vice and Virtue’s kitchen staff tested positive for the virus

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Seven-year-old Blake Karlson presents George Pugh of the Summerland Fire Department with a donation of $2,867 for the annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens toy drive. Karlson raised the money by baking and selling 310 dozen cookies. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Seven-year-old Summerland raises nearly $3,000 for toy drive

Sale of 310 dozen cookies provides funding for annual gift drive

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Most Read