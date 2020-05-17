FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Amazon will report quarterly earnings on Thursday, APril 30, 2020, providing a first glimpse into its financial performance during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Amazon says will end extra $2 per hour pay and double overtime after May

Amazon’s pay incentives were initially supposed to end at the end of April

Amazon says it will be ending its pandemic-related pay incentives for workers in its Canadian warehouses at the end of the month.

Company spokesperson Kelly Cheeseman confirmed Saturday the online retail giant will stop paying employees the extra $2 per hour and double overtime incentives they had been receiving since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Amazon’s pay incentives were initially supposed to end at the end of April but the company extended the program in the U.S. and Canada through May 30.

The retail company has been criticized by employees in the U.S. and Canada for allegedly not doing enough to protect workers from COVID-19 and for not offering adequate support to employees who fall sick from the virus.

Canadian software developer Tim Bray announced in May he resigned as a vice president with Amazon over the firing of employees who he said fought for better COVID-19 protection in the company’s warehouses.

Amazon says it’s spent hundreds of millions of dollars on COVID-19-related safety measures in its warehouses.

“This appreciation pay incentive enabled us to deliver essential items to communities during these unprecedented times,” Cheeseman said in an email. ”We are grateful to associates supporting customers during a time of increased demand, and are returning to our regular pay and overtime wages at the end of the month.”

READ MORE: Critic, workers’ group ‘disappointed’ Trudeau chose Amazon to distribute PPE

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AmazonCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau hopes government can help Air Canada following announcement of layoffs
Next story
B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests next week, but what will that look like?

Just Posted

Kelowna couple returns home after working the front lines of pandemic hotbed in Italy

The couple arrived in Cremona, Italy to find a hospital bursting at the seams, overrun resources and “tragedy everywhere”

Snowbirds’ scheduled Sunday Okanagan flypast delayed by weather

Legendary group slated to soar above Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops Sunday morning

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests next week, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

BC Conservation Officers to patrol recreation sites over long weekend

COs will be monitoring sites for compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and day-use-only rule

Crews respond to motorbike crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday near Oceola Road

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Theft of hives stings Okanagan beekeeper

Doug Gordon discovered nearly 30 hives taken from his Spallumcheen property

Amazon says will end extra $2 per hour pay and double overtime after May

Amazon’s pay incentives were initially supposed to end at the end of April

COLUMN: Plenty to explore right here at home

Walking every street in Summerland has been a way to discover new things about this community

Vernon Vipers pair capture Shaw scholarships

Dawson Holt, Jackson Caller among five B.C. Hockey League players earning award

Spanish influenza affected British Columbia

Epidemic a century ago had three distinct waves

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

Most Read