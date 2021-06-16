B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)

B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Provincial payroll up 104,000 positions, $10 billion since 2017

How much is the COVID-19 pandemic costing B.C. taxpayers, and how much of the rapid growth in public spending and government staff is temporary?

Opposition MLAs received some answers as the B.C. legislature session winds down this week, but much of the spending continues to come from unprecedented, borrowed contingency funds, and a large portion of it is likely to be built into future budgets as the pandemic recedes.

Questioned about the current budget this week, Finance Minister Selina Robinson said the B.C. government’s payroll has increased by $6.5 billion in the past two years. More than half of that, $3.8 billion, is related to increasing health ministry resources, and paying higher wages to health care staff.

B.C. Liberal finance critic Mike Bernier said public service agency records show an increase of 104,000 government staff since Premier John Horgan’s NDP government came into office in 2017. In dollar terms, that’s an increase of $10 billion or 27 per cent over four years, he said, bringing the province’s total employee compensation bill to $37 billion.

“What tax increases, what revenue sources does the government see in the short term to pay for this large growth in the public sector?” Bernier asked Robinson June. 15. “Do they see that happening year over year, or are we going to be slowing down post-COVID?”

With a deficit of $8.1 billion for the fiscal year that ended in March, Robinson’s current budget projects another $9.7 billion deficit this year, declining to $5.5 billion in 2022-23 and $4.3 billion in 2023-24.

“We’re a government that’s committed to returning to balance,” Robinson said. “The path to balance will certainly be evident when we bring in budget 2022.”

Robinson said part of the four-year payroll increase comes from wage increases negotiated under the B.C. Liberal government. She emphasized the province’s effort to reach its own mandated senior care home staff levels, and quickly move to eliminate care home employees working two or more part-time jobs in different locations. That transition also included a pay increase to union rates.

RELATED: B.C.’s deficit projected to grow another $19 billion

RELATED: B.C. delays 2021 budget, $1.5 billion for COVID-19 payments

In debate on his budget, Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C.’s health ministry has added 29,000 staff, including temporary positions such as 1,100 COVID-19 contact tracers. Dix has estimated that increasing pay and positions for senior care homes is expected to cost $10 million a month over the previous base.

Other expenses include an increase in surgical capacity to overcome procedures delayed by COVID-19 restrictions, and development of primary care centres in communities across the province to address the shortage of family doctors and take pressure off hospital emergency departments.

Dix noted that health ministry expenses rose by about three per cent per year from 2013 to 2017, rising to about five per cent per year between 2017 and 2020. That jumped to more than 15 per cent in 2020-21, mostly funded out of pandemic contingency funds, and the ministry has treasury board approval for another $992 million in contingency spending this year.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
Labour shortages, closed borders major obstacles to B.C. restaurant, tourism restarts
Next story
PHOTOS: A century of service from Wayside in Vernon

Just Posted

Fire trucks parked near the McEachern Tobacco Barn on Wednesday, June 16.(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Fire at heritage tobacco barn in Kelowna doused by residents

McEachern Tobacco Barn is on the city’s heritage register

Elias Carmichael #14 and Ethan Ernst #19 of the Kelowna Rockets check Gage Goncalves #39 of the Everett Silvertips during a game at Prospera Place on February 28, 2020, in Kelowna. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Fans expected to be back in the stands for Kelowna Rockets 2021-22 season

The Rockets haven’t played in front of a crowd since March 2020

Kelowna flags were flown at half-mast after the discovery of a residential school burial site in Kamloops. (File photo)
Poll: Should Kelowna cancel Canada Day celebrations this year?

Calls are mounting across the country for cities and towns to not host celebrations

The Okanagan Forest Task Force uses a Ford F350 pick-up truck to gather back country garbage. (Okanagan Forest Task Force/Contributed)
Kelowna Canadian Tire steps in to support Okanagan Forest Task Force

The volunteer group has removed over 351,000 pounds of illegally dumped garbage to date

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Man found dead at Kelowna orchard

Police say the man was working in the orchard at the time of his death; criminality not suspected

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

For more than a year, Rene Doyharcabal and a small group of neighbours in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood have been going out every evening to show support for first responders by honking horns and banging pots and drums. Now, a neighbour has filed a noise complaint. (Langley Advance Times file)
Noise complaint filed against nightly show of support for health care workers in B.C. city

Langley Township contacted group to advise of complaint, but no immediate action is expected

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas
Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission,

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An inmate in solitary confinement given lunch on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN/Lars Hagberg
22-hour cap on solitary confinement for youth in custody still too long: B.C. lawyer

Jennifer Metcalfe was horrified to hear a youth had spent a total of 78 straight days in isolation

Jane and Dennis Aubertin, Nicole Bell’s mother and step-father, stand with Jody Leon, founder of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Drone Search Team, with a poster of four women missing from the North Okanagan-Shuswap – Ashley Simpson, Caitlin Potts, Nicole Bell and Deanna Wertz. (Facebook photo)
Volunteers sought in search for Shuswap woman missing for 5 years

Missing Enderby woman last seen in 2016

Old growth in the Columbia Valley, in the Kinbasket area. (Photo submitted)
Wildsight: Old-growth forests are being logged in Golden

Wildsight says that Canfor has been logging old growth at the Blaeberry headwaters

MAKING MUSIC The Dixie Fried Hep Katz recorded a promotional video at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway station featuring the railway’s steam locomotive. The young band from Enderby plays Canadian Rockabilly, with Porter Johnson, 20, writing, lead guitarist and vocals; sister Kyndra on drums; and Logan Bannick on bass. The band is using the locomotive to promote their song Spooky Train and help shed light on the Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s drive for donations. (Tom Burley photo)
Donations help with repairs of Summerland steam railway

Kettle Valley Steam Railway put out earlier call for railway ties, tires for locomotive

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

Most Read