Angeline Haslett of Harrison Hot Springs took her winning photo of singer Shakura S’Aida at the Memorial Hall in Harrison last summer during the Harrison Festival of the Arts. (Angeline Haslett)

Black Press Media wins awards for best email newsletter, best contest

Recognition for ‘This Week in B.C.’ newsletter and 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

Black Press Media recently won two awards for digital innovation in the news media industry.

The company’s 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest won Best Contest and/or Promotion in North America in its category (more than 750,000 unique visitors) from the Local Media Association, a U.S.-based organization with more than 3,000 active members.

PHOTOS: Meet the winners of the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

The contest received more than 25,000 photos from 6,000 entrants for categories such as wildlife, people, pets and food.

“Black Press Media’s amateur photographer contest capitalized on the public’s innate desire to create and contribute, earning them new audience in the process,” the judges said. “The results were quantitatively impressive, and qualitatively stunning!”

The company also won Best Email Newsletter for its weekly “This Week in B.C.” newsletter from Second Street, a U.S.-based business that provides software for media companies and marketers to run contests and interactive content.

“This Week in B.C.,” launched in June 2018, comes out every Saturday morning with the best stories you might have missed from our newsrooms across the province. It has more than 10,000 subscribers. To sign up, enter one of Black Press Media’s contests and opt-in for the newsletter here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. grounding of Boeing jet shows limits of company’s clout
Next story
Canada’s Big 5 bank CEOs pay rises 6.5% to earn $54M in 2018

Just Posted

Reunited: Heartwarming video of dognapped golden retriever’s return to Kelowna family

RCMP, the power of social media credited with the return of Atlas

Check your flight: Kelowna flights may be scuttled with grounding of the Max 8

Check the status of your flight before arriving, work directly with the airline to rebook

The Carbons set out to conquer Canadian music charts

Kelowna’s own, The Carbons will drop new single on Friday

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected

Warmer weather and sunshine is predicted this weekend.

Mission Group begins construction of Brooklyn at Bernard Block

Ground-Breaking ceremony marks the start of revitalizing the old Bargain Shop site

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Liberal MPs shut down SNC committee before vote on recalling Wilson-Raybould

Opposition MPs were incensed, leaping to their feet and shouting out epithets like ‘shame,’ ‘coverup’ and ‘despicable!’

Most Read