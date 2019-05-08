After a rocky start to their B.C. route in late 2018, Rider Express plans to expand service to six days a week starting on May 12. (Rider Express Photo)

Bus service expanding to six days a week

Greyhound replacement Rider Express adding days to Calgary to Vancouver route

The bus service that has replaced Greyhound on the Trans-Canada Highway route between Calgary and Kamloops is expanding their service to six days a week starting on May 12.

After a rocky start to business in late 2018, where the promised daily service between Vancouver and Calgary shrank to only one bus a week, Rider Express’ service is expanding.

Firat Uray, the owner of the bus line which also operates in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, blamed the reduced schedule on low ridership. In March, the bus started running three days a week.

Read More: Rider Express bus to increase Trans-Canada Highway trips to three days a week

Read More: Promised daily bus schedule shrinks to one day a week

Wayne Farrell, a representative of Rider Express, said ridership has increased dramatically since the service expanded in March.

“In the last two weeks it’s always been full, almost too full, so that’s why we’re going to extend it, to spread it out a little bit more,” he said.

With the schedule changes coming into effect on May 12, the Rider bus will run between Calgary and Kamloops Monday through Saturday. The westbound bus leaves Calgary at 8 a.m. and crosses the border into B.C. to stop in Golden at noon. From there, it stops in Revelstoke Sicamous and Salmon Arm before arriving in Kamloops at 4:15 p.m. The schedule states the bus finishes its journey in Vancouver at 9:15 p.m.

Rider’s eastbound route leaves Vancouver at 8 a.m. and reaches Kamloops at 12:30 p.m. before making the same stops as the eastbound bus, reaching Golden shortly before 7 p.m. and Calgary at 10:45.

In a March interview, Uray told Black Press that if riders pre-booked tickets they could be picked up in small communities along the Trans-Canada Highway such as Malakwa, Sorrento and Chase, although those stops are not on the official schedule.

Read More: Man who took Salmon Arm RCMP on wild chase sentenced

Read More: Shuswap rescuers use swift water skills in search of missing Kamloops man

The bus already runs both ways between Kamloops and Vancouver seven days a week. Farrell said once the company has enough buses and drivers available, Rider will offer bus service along the whole route between Vancouver and Calgary seven days a week.

For more information, visit riderexpress.ca.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
HBC to pay $4.5M to close deceptive pricing probe: Competition Bureau

Just Posted

Music Fest MS raises $27,500

The first annual fundraiser raised funds for the MS Society of Canada

Kelowna-Lake Country NDP nominate teen to run in federal election

High school student Justin Kulik will challenge incumbent Liberal MP in October’s federal election

Murder trial continues for man charged in 2014 Rutland murder

The trial for Steven Randy Pirko continued on May 8 with voire dire discussion about evidence

Preliminary inquiry set for man accused in police-involved shooting in Kelowna

John Michael Aronson, 30, is facing a multitude of weapon and assault charges

Okanagan students organize dodgeball game for a cause

The 3rd Annual District Dodgeball Tournament returns May 9

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

U.S. officials mark new $33M border post at Canada border

The facility is located at the northern end of Interstate 91 in the Vermont town of Derby Line

350 tonnes of pigeon poop on Saskatoon bridge

Crews are trying to clean the bridge of the feces of what is roughly equal to 230 cars

Vernon Taekwon-do athlete earns two medals for Canada at World Championship

Brianna Li was one of three athletes, and the only female, from B.C. to qualify.

Infamous satirical folk three way headed to the Okanagan

No Nap’s 3-Way returns to Vernon for even bigger show

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

Most Read