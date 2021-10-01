Cactus Club on Water Street in downtown Kelowna. (Google Maps photo)

Cactus Club on Water Street in downtown Kelowna. (Google Maps photo)

Cactus Club confirms Vernon opening for 2022

Company representative says information is limited at this time

Once Temptasian announced its closure in August, speculation quickly stirred about what may take its place along Anderson Way in Vernon.

Owner Gloria Robinson told the Morning Star that while she couldn’t disclose the name of the business that would be moving in, she said it would be a great fit for the space and for the community.

Speculation online pointed to the Keg, Montanas and Cactus Club as likely candidates.

One of these guesses may, in fact, be correct.

While communications director Tory Nash said information was limited at this time, Cactus Club is planning a location in Vernon for 2022.

It has yet to be confirmed if the restaurant will be located in the old Temptasian building.

READ MORE: Vernon restaurant to close doors after 13 years

READ MORE: Cougar killing near West Kelowna was legal: BC Conservation

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessOkanaganrestaurant

Previous story
‘Pay-what-you-feel’ grocery store opens in Vancouver, aims to combat food insecurity

Just Posted

A grand opening ceremony for Okanagan College’s new Health Sciences Centre in Kelowna was hosted on Oct. 1, one month after the building opened its doors to students at the beginning of September. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Okanagan College opens new Health Science’s Centre in Kelowna

Jon Dore has had multiple guest appearances on Conan, Baroness Von Sketch Show, @Midnight, Inside Amy Schumer and Hart of Dixie. (Contributed)
More laughs coming to Creekside Theatre in Lake Country

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

A screenshot from a YouTube video posted Sept. 27 of a man killing a cougar to protect his dog. (YouTube/MCQMX Moto for BC)
Cougar killing near West Kelowna was legal: BC Conservation