The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Canfor temporarily reducing Canadian production due to weak market conditions

Move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January.

Canfor Corp. is temporarily reducing its Canadian production due to what it says are very weak market conditions.

The Vancouver-based company says there will be curtailments at all of its solid wood facilities in B.C. and Alberta.

It says the move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says the company will work to mitigate the affects on employees by providing support and identifying meaningful work during the downtime.

The curtailments will begin to be implemented on Dec. 19 and range from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and anticipates that the majority of its B.C. facilities will operate below full capacity in the new year.

RELATED: Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

forestrysoftwood lumber

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. chefs host free online cook-along with White Spot

Just Posted

Map showing area for proposed supportive housing and affordable rental apartment in Rutland. (City of Kelowna)
Supportive housing and affordable rental housing planned for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Photo of a boat posted to Facebook that was dumped on East Kelowna road. (Facebook)
Dumped boat makes waves in East Kelowna

Council and staff start 2023 budget deliberations Dec. 8. (City of Kelowna)
Kelowna property taxes up slightly in 2023 budget

(Linda’s Quilt Shoppe/Facebook)
High-end sewing machines stolen from Kelowna business