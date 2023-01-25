Chefs bring unique flavours of Delhi to Salmon Arm

Chefs Deepak Chandra and Sanjay Chauhan recently opened Rangoli East Indian Kitchen + Bar at 111 Lakeshore Dr. (beside the downtown Askew’s Foods). Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Delhi has been called the food capital of India.

Sanjay Chauhan and Deepak Chandra have been sharing with Salmon Arm why that is at their new restaurant, Rangoli East Indian Kitchen + Bar, at 111 Lakeshore Dr. (beside the downtown Askew’s Foods).

Both chefs trained in Delhi, a territory known for its butter chicken, kebabs, biryani , rolls and samosa, among other dishes.

“Delhi food is very traditional and more flavourful…,” said Chauan and Chandra.

“Our butter chicken is totally different – people love it. Every customer loves the Rangoli (veggie) korma. It is is totally different.”

Diners have a wide variety to choose from on Chauhan and Chandra’s menu, including numerous vegetarian options and items, like the Rangoli korma, that can only be found at Rangoli. While spiciness can be tailored to individual tastes, Chauhan explained the spices used in many of dishes affect flavour, not necessarily heat. Adding to the uniqueness of their dishes, Chauhan and Chandra create their own traditional spice blends – garam masala, madras masala, etc. – on site.

“Every dish has a unique taste,” said Chandra. “You can order 10 dishes, you’ll get all different flavours.”

The chefs/business partners each have about 30 years experience in the food-service industry. Chandra comes from a family of chefs. Chauha said he knew at a young age that he wanted to do something creative with food. The two spent 10 years pursuing their passion for cooking in India, and another 20 in Canada. They met in Calgary, where Chauhan owned a restaurant called Delhi Darbar.

Chauhan said he and Chandra decided they wanted to open a business outside of Calgary. A love of nature brought them to B.C., and when they made a stop in Salmon Arm they decided that’s where they wanted to be. They took over the Lakeshore Drive location in August 2022, renovated and finally opened in December.

“People are so nice here,” agreed Chauhan and Chandra.

Rangoli is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and offers daily lunch specials for those who might be in a rush to eat and get back to work. For more information, visit the Rangoli East Indian Kitchen + Bar page on Facebook.

