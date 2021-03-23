Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS

COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

Alaska’s effort to allow international cruise ships to bypass B.C. ports on the way from Seattle to Ketchikan has B.C. worried about losing its main cruise tourism, even after international travel emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With all adults now able to get COVID-19 vaccines in her state, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski is attempting to save her state’s 2021 cruise ship season with a bill to suspend 19th century U.S. legislation requiring foreign-flagged passenger vessels to stop in another country between American ports. Her bill is in response to Canada’s decision to ban cruise ships until March 2022, or until the Canadian government allows them to dock.

Opposition critics called on B.C. Premier John Horgan Tuesday to say what his government will do to save the cruise ship industry in B.C. from losing its core business, led by European cruise lines.

“Tourism operators are hanging on by their fingernails already and desperately looking forward to better days ahead,” Abbotsford West B.C. Liberal MLA Mike de Jong told the B.C. legislature March 23. “Those better days are now facing an entirely new challenge. What assurance has the Premier received from Alaska – Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who’s sponsoring the legislation in Congress – that rule changes allowing cruise ships to entirely bypass B.C. ports will not become permanent?”

Tourism Minister Melanie Mark said the issue is in the hands of the federal government, and the province is working with Ottawa on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reopening borders.

“The member opposite knows full well that they have made the decision about the cruise ships,” Mark said. “The premier and our government will do the advocacy with the federal government to advocate that the borders are open. We are on the best coast. We’re on the west coast.”

B.C. Liberal jobs critic Todd Stone said the B.C. cruise ship industry employed 20,000 people before the pandemic, and a large cruise ship stopping in Vancouver represents $3 million in economic activity.

Murkowski’s bill calls on the U.S. government to temporarily “alleviate” the provision of the Passenger Vessel Services Act requiring a stop in B.C. for the popular Alaska cruises. It was passed in 1886 to protect U.S. shipping interests from foreign competition.

“Canada’s recent decision to prohibit Alaska-bound cruise ships from operating in Canadian waters creates legal hurdles that will hamstring the Alaska cruise season, creating additional economic strain on Alaska’s entire economy, especially in our southeast communities,” Murkowski said in a statement announcing the legislation. It follows a letter she wrote to to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February, urging Canada to work with Alaska to preserve the industry.

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Victoria’ visitor garden a casualty of COVID-19

RELATED: B.C. harbours see thousands of visitors abruptly stopped

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CP Rail/KCS rail merger to unite loading and unloading links for bitumen transport

Just Posted

Grade 9 students (from left to right) Erin Work, Lexie Pfenning, Annabelle Lee and Caitlin Mahony (not pictured) won first place in the Sustainable Development Challenge. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students take top prize with virtual dissection project

The group of Grade 9 students won $5,000 in prize money

The Black Mountain Irrigation District is issuing a smell and taste advisory to most of its customers. (File photo)
Black Mountain Irrigation District tap water safe despite smell, musty taste

BMID customers are complaining of a chlorine smell and musty taste in their tap water

RCMP did not commit offence in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Watchdog clears RCMP officer at centre of 2 lawsuits in chaotic traffic stop arrest

Const. Julius Prommer is also facing a lawsuit for what the claimant called an “unprovoked attack”

Keys in hand. (Pixabay photo)
Westbank rental rate freeze extended to 2022

Landlords are prohibited from raising rental costs, without mutual agreement, until Jan. 2022

Crash in West Kelowna. (Image: Dave Ogilvie)
Two-vehicle collision blocks Louie Drive

The incident happened Tuesday morning in West Kelowna

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

The Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will kick off their 20-game B.C. Hockey League season Friday, April 2, at Kal Tire Place. Both teams and the West Kelowna Warriors will play their games in the Vernon pod. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
B.C. Hockey League faces off April 2

Vernon Vipers will play Salmon Arm Silverbacks; West Kelowna Warriors other team in Vernon hub for 20-game schedule

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In movie theatre had a billboard vandalized on its property with a very loving message Monday, March 22, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Billboard vandal comes on a little too strong, says North Okanagan theatre

Starlight Drive-in staff had to clean up after a vandal wrote a large love message on private property

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Kamloops RCMP search for super-spreader rave organizer

Police were called to a gathering of about 200 people camping up Tranquille-Criss Creek Road

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites had been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire leading up to Tuesday’s explosion. (Facebook photo)
Penticton police arrest suspected mystery bomber

The 50-year-old man said he had no intention to harm anyone

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

Most Read