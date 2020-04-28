COVID-19 fails to curb opening of North Okanagan farm orchard

A popular Vernon destination is sprouting into spring, despite coronavirus.

Davison Orchards re-opens for its 35th year Friday, May 1, but the playground, animal barn and café will remain closed until further notice.

While this year’s opening will look different, the family is excited that they can continue to serve the community in their iconic Bella Vista location.

“These days are challenging for all of us,” said Laura Shaw, fourth generation Davison, “and it’s hard to not be sharing our orchard in our usual way. However, it is a privilege to be farmers and to provide wholesome food from our fields and also from our bakery and cannery. We look forward to when we can open up our animal area, playground and café, but in the meantime we will continue to provide the services we can: Davison farmhouse food.”

The family and staff at Davison Orchards are busy preparing for the upcoming opening of the market this Friday, May 1st. The shelves are stocked full with hundreds of jars of jams, salsas, chutneys, pepper jellies and more. The cannery has been busy all winter preparing these delicious products, with the addition of three new preserves : Ginger Peach Jam, Plum Chutney and Raspberry Chipotle Sauce . The cannery has also added homemade freezer meals to their menu : Chicken Pot Pie, quiche, shepherd’s pie and made-from-scratch mac n’cheese, to name a few . The bakery’s ovens will be filling the market with the scent of freshly baked bread and pies that their customers have come to love. The cooler is full of everybody’s favorite – 100 per cent pure apple juice, pressed right on the farm from a blend of Davison apples. Apart from the full array of food products, Tamra Davison has been busy designing the gift shop with an amazing selection of gifts, perfect for Mother’s Day. To provide a convenient option for their customers, they have introduced an “online ordering” program – www.davisonorchards.ca for details.

Both the market and pick-up orders will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon visitor’s centre contract not renewed

RAED MORE: Armstrong IPE fate still in question

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFarmingSmall Business