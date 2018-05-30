DeHart: Active Mobility Products moves into new digs

This week’s column is dedicated to long-time friend Mike Kinasewich who passed away in Hospice May 20. Chris and I have been friends with Mike and his wife Anita since 1974 when Anita and I both worked for Scotiabank on Bernard Avenue. Mike was an avid all sports athlete who loved and excelled in baseball and golf. Personal condolences to Anita, son Don, daughter Tracy and all Mike’s family and many friends. By request there will be no service.

I will not be writing a column next week. See you on June 13.

After seven years on Tutt Street, Active Mobility Products have relocated to new premises across the street at 100-540 Groves Avenue offering equipment for rehabilitation, pediatrics, geriatrics and sports related products. Owned and operated by Dino Padula, the new location is double the size of the former location, has better accessibility and a larger sales and service area. Active Mobility Products provide sales and service for all home medical equipment, including aids to daily living, manual and power wheel chairs and all accessories. They offer stair lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, bathroom safety equipment, high end seating and mobility devices or anything you would need to help in day-to-day living. The service department, managed by Jeff Donnelly offers repairs or adjustments to all makes and models of mobility equipment whether you have purchased it at their store or elsewhere. Active Mobility Products will be hosting a grand opening on Friday, June 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. and will feature specials the entire month of June. Open Monday to Friday. Call 250-717-1819 www.activemobility.ca

Director of the Central Okanagan Development Commission, Corrie Griffiths has been elected to the board of the B.C. Local Government Management Association as a director at large. The association supports leaders working in municipal and regional government with training and resources. Mark Koch, director of community services at the District of Lake Country is president of the association making the Okanagan well represented.

The owners of Kennedy’s Parable have recently expanded their family business to include Kelowna in the location formerly known as Bell Tower Books at 31-2070 Harvey Avenue. The official grand opening is Saturday, June 2.

They will be giving away $10 gift cards to the first 50 people that walk into the store that day with complimentary coffee and cake from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Owners Derek, Karla, Rick and Iris Kennedy provide access to resources that will equip you to grow your faith. They are also committed to partnering with local community organizations that support and enhance the well-being of its community members. Products include bibles, books, music, ministry resources, special occasion gift ware, inspiration wall art and décor. Call 250-762-8444 www.kennedysparable.com

Uptown Rutland Business Association’s Uptown Rutland After Hours is Wednesday, June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. hosted by Hollywood Shoes at 150 Hollywood Road S. Check out their larger space and enjoy visiting with friends and business associates. $10 per person.

Krafty Kitchen + Bar at 281 Lawrence Avenue is celebrating four years in business this summer. Owned and operated by well-known Chef Chris Chaften (Top Chef Canada Season 3), the restaurant is unique in that along with an amazing dinner menu from 5 to 10 p.m. daily, they offer a full brunch menu Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday they feature their Hip-Hop brunch. Breakfast or lunch, it’s all brunch at Krafty. The restaurant offers 40 seats inside, a 10-seat kitchen bar and lovely, shaded patio. The daily brunch menu features 26 different dishes of big brunch bowls, bennies, pancakes, salads and sandwiches. You could try Samurai (fried chicken, bulldog sauce mayo, bonito, crispy nori, two poached eggs); Lotsa Lox (smoked salmon, avo, pickled red onion, crispy capers, hollandaise, two poached eggs); Vegan’s Rock (warm avocado, cashew Tahini sauce, caramelized onion, roasted mushroom);Fried Chicken (Buttermilk brined cabbage slaw, maple syrup) or the famous Krafty Burger (hand ground chuck).

The dinner menu has starters, dishes to share, main dishes and Chef’s Table with three or five courses. We sampled the Eggplant Takoyaki, Fish of the Day (Salmon) and Buttermilk Fried Chicken. All were incredible. Mike Wilkins is the Krafty chef. Call 250-868-7228 or www.kraftykitchen.ca to reserve.

Prestige Hotels and Resorts are celebrating 25 years as a family-owned business in B.C. Founded by Josef and Anna Huber and now owned and operated by the Huber and Schneider families, there are now 14 Prestige properties in B.C. including hotels, resorts and inns. They are located in Kelowna (1675 Abbott Street), Vernon (2), Salmon Arm, Golden, Radium, Cranbrook, Nelson (2), Rossland, Sooke, Smithers, Prince George, and Prince Rupert. Joe Huber Jr. is the CEO and Terry Schneider is the President of Prestige Hotels and Resorts. www.prestigehotelsandresorts.com

Glenmore Optometry at 105 – 538 Yates Road (by Tripke Bakery) is hosting their 1st Annual Anniversary Sale on June 2nd with a trunk show, open house and showcase featuring brands of Fysh, Kliik, Izumi, Perry Ellis and Elizabeth Arden. There will be optometrist’s onsite if you need an updated prescription to take advantage of their amazing deals. In celebration they are offering 20 per cent off a complete pair of prescription eyewear (frames and lenses with anti-glare/scratch resistant coating), plus 20 per cent off in-stock sunglasses. Some restrictions apply. In addition to their sale, they will be introducing Courtnay Poole, former owner of Downtown Eyewear to their team to help with your eyewear needs. Call 1-855-559-2020

Congratulations to Mike Mervyn of Wealthlink Financial celebrated his 45th birthday by successfully running the Great Wall Marathon in Beijing last week. He was one of a handful of Canadians who participated with 2,500 runners.

Kudos to members of the Auxiliaries to the KGH Foundation on raising $10,000 at the 66th Annual Blossom Time Fair held at Cottonwoods Care Centre. The money will be put towards the purchase of equipment and patient care items at KGH and surrounding IH facilities.

St. Andrew’s Flower Show and Tea is Saturday, June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Okanagan Mission at 4619 Lakeshore Road.

Members of the public who wish to enter flowers in this year`s show may get a copy of the classes from the church office at 250-762-2626 or by calling Bev Akerlund at 250-764-7478. An added feature this year is a display of quilts and a used book sale. Cost is well worth the $5 to join in on an annual tradition.

Provincial Fiddle Contest and Fiddle Fest is June 1 and 2 at Rutland Centennial Hall, with a concert on Friday at 7:00 p.m. with $20 tickets at the door or a weekend pass for $25 with MC Vic Ukrainetz. Workshops all day on Saturday with instructors Ivonne Hernandez, Deanna Dolstra, Daniel Gervais and Keith Hill. and the B.C. Fiddle Contest is at 1 p.m.

You can even jam with the pros after the contest. For more information visit www.bcfiddlers.org or call 250-717-8432.

Mamas for Mamas is having an event on June 16. Join them for the Aaron Pritchett concert at the Coral. Tickets on sale at mamasformamas.ca.

Another year, another ride. On Sunday, June 10 the 2018 TELUS Motorcycle Ride For Dad kickoff is at Banner Recreation at 10 a.m. (registration 7 to 9 a.m.). The first 300 riders get a free meal ticket from Matches Restaurant. Pre-registration on June 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Banner Recreation. All bikes welcome.

To raise funds in support of the First United Church scholarship program in El Salvador, a book sale is being hosted on Saturday, June 2 at the church hall at the corner of Richer and Bernard form 9:00 a.m. to noon. To donate books contact Pat McPhee at 250-869-4839.

The Kelowna City Concert Band is hosting Concerts in the Park on June 13 and June 20 at 7 p.m. June 13th at the Rotary Common (beside Rotary Centre for the Arts) and June 20 at Island Stage, Waterfront Park. Free, weather permitting. Bring your lawn chair.

The 9th Annual Okanagan Business Excellence Golf Tournament is Friday, June 15 at Shannon Lake Golf Club with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. and a $10,000.00 hole-in-one and lots of prizes. $150 per player. Proceeds to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Call or email to register at 778-754-2509 or info@okbe.ca.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 90th Herman Sauer (May 30); Happy 80th Mary Sundquist (June 7); Happy 75th Peter Zazuliak (May 30); Ron Manoin (May 30); Darryl Burry (May 31); Roma Niessen (May 31); Bruce Telford (June 2); Ann Petrone (June 2); David McDougall (June 3); Tamara Joel (T.J.) 101.5 EZ ROCK (June 4); Andrew Gaucher (June 4); Marie Ablett (June 5); Jan McArthur (June 9); Al Horning (June 11); Dale Beaudry (June 11); Pat Moore (June 12); Wayne Judiesch (June 12).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.