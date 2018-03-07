DeHart: Coffee shop renovates and rebrands

By Maxine DeHart
Long-time coffee gal, Shelley Zuccato has rebranded Second Cup Coffee to Mom’s Grind Coffee House. Located in Spall Plaza beside London Drugs, Second Cup was started by Shelley, Joan McCormack and Lilly Legatto in 1997. After six years, Shelley took over the business and has been the sole owner since 2003. All the staff has stayed with Shelley to continue with their great customer service. The entire coffee house has been renovated from top to bottom with a beautiful warm blue tone atmosphere. Mom’s Grind now serves local Canterbury Coffee from Vernon. One-half of the products are organic and fair trade and the coffee pods are compostable. Along with regular coffee, the creamy vanilla latte is one of their most popular items. Open seven days a week.
Dockside Marine Centre owned and operated by Bill Redmond, Sergei Krasnov and Durell Wiley have purchased Tow & Stow Dry Marina on Highway 97 in West Kelowna owned by Trilion Developments Ltd. effective April 1. The Tow & Stow building is 41,000 square feet and will house over 400 boats, this being the largest and most efficient boat storage centre between Calgary and Vancouver. The purchase will also allow Dockside Marine to have a double sales lot, one at each location. Tow & Stow offers boat valet service and a marine technical service centre, including parts and accessories. The entire operating staff will remain intact. The Dockside line-up of premium brand boats includes Avalon, Crownline, Lund fishing boats, Harris, Bayliner and the iconic SeaRay Brand. Durell Wiley is presently the general manager and CFO of Dockside Marine and will assume general manger and CFO duties at Tow & Stow. Contact Bill Redmond at 250-869-9802 or wredmond3@shaw.ca.
Formerly with London Life for five years and the Bank of Montreal for 18 years, Doug Watson, B.A., CFP, CIM is the new senior financial advisor at Scotiabank, Main Branch, 488 Bernard Avenue. Call 250-712-4098 (4207) or douglas.watson@scotiabank.com.
Business partners Kym Campbell-Hanson and Connie Dekrammer, formerly of Herbal Magic, have started a Kelowna franchise of Herbal One, which is a nutrition and weight management business at Unit 11 – 2070 Harvey Avenue, behind Arby’s. They serve clients with healthy food choices, personal health coaching and natural products. Herbal One is Canadian owned and operated since 1999 in Ontario. Kym and Connie teach stress relief and how to break the food connection to stress, sabotaging habits and replace them with nurturing ones. The company has various programs with flexibility for business groups and individuals along with online programs. Open Monday to Saturday. Call 250-979-1200 www.herbalone.com/location/kelowna-bc.
(Photo: Herbal One (left to right): Kym Campbell-Hanson and Connie Dekrammer.)
Carmen Sparg has started company Silver Lining Management Consulting Inc. that assists small to medium sized businesses (one to 50 employees) by operations analysis and systems implementation. She assists companies with efficiencies and proper record keeping using software so that they can develop a strategic plan for growth or get their company ready for sale or succession. Her services include process analysis, identifying problems and/or inefficiencies, development of plans for improvement and assistance for implementing changes accordingly, change management, coaching, technology implementation, strategy development and operation improvement services. www.silverliningmanagement.ca.
(Photo: Carmen Sparg has started Silver Lining Management Consulting Inc.)
With over 30 years in the hospitality industry and 20 years in various general manager positions, George Marine is the new general manager of the Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel & Suites. He most recently worked for Atlific Hotels in Alberta and has been active in many boards and associations during his career. Sheila Perepalkin is the new director of sales for the Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel & Suites, formerly with Sandman Hotels for the past 15 years.
Meal Prep for You is a meal preparation business started by two young entrepreneurs Morgan Decksheimer and Michael Kent. They have been in business for the past three years renting a commercial kitchen to make their meals and bakery items. Morgan and Michael have now expanded into their own new commercial 1,500 square foot facility at 101 – 2237 Leckie Road in the new building behind Kal Tire. Their sign is not up, so make sure you look at the address on the door. With 10 professional staff and chefs, Meal Prep for You offers delicious, fresh, never frozen, high quality, healthy meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. They believe that eating healthy does not have to be bland, restrictive or cost a fortune. There are several ways to order: call 250-878-4226, download the Meal Prep for You app or visit the new location. Open Saturday to Thursday.
(Meal Prep for You (left to right): Kristen Greenstein, Karin Decksheimer, Graham McIntosh, Michael Kent – owner, Morgan Decksheimer -owner, Lisa Shorter.)
Chef Bernard Casavant is joining RauDZ Creative Concept Ltd. in a newly created position as director of operations as of March 19. Owners of RauDZ Creative Concepts, chef Rod Butters and Audrey Surrao have been long-time friends and colleagues of Bernard who will now be working closely with them and overseeing the operation of the company, including recruitment, coaching, mentoring and development. RauDZ Creative Concepts owned and operated RauDZ Regional Table, Micro Bar & Bites, Terrafina at Hester Creek by RauDZ in Oliver and will open Sunny’s, a modern diner in the spring. Chef Butters released his first cookbook The Okanagan Table: The Art of Everyday Home Cooking last year.
(Photo: Chef Bernard Casavant has joined RauDZ Creative concepts.)
Congratulations to the winners of the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. They are: Garth McKay, Lake Country Medical Clinic (Business Person of the Year); Nalu Massage Therapy and Wellness (Business of the Year); Interior Savings Credit Union (Employer of the Year); Dairy Queen (New Business of the Year); Anne Leistner, CIBC (Employee of the Year); Neon Consulting (Rising Star); Sip Happens Wine Tours (Tourism Excellence); Kim Chapman, Mountain Home Services (Young Entrepreneur of the Year); UBR Copy and Print (Customer Service Excellence); Bernard Dewonck, Rotary (Volunteer of the Year); Sun City Physiotherapy (Licensed service provider); Art Walk (Community Project of the Year).
If you were born in 1949, the first year of the Across the Lake Swim, or are 70-years-old, you will receive free registration to the event. In 2017, the Across the Lake Swim Society invested $40,000 into the YMCA Okanagan Swims Program to give vital swim lessons to 2,800 children, helping drown-proof the Okanagan. The Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim Kelowna will celebrate its 70th anniversary on July 15. Peter Rudd is the president of the society. www.acrossthelakeswim.com.
Birthdays of the week – Happy 75th Ron Hughes (Mar. 7); Happy 40th Travis Teather (Mar. 8); Happy 40th Ryan Coome (Mar. 10), Ron Leroy (Mar. 8); Rob Willms (Mar. 8); Rabbi Shmuly Hecht (Mar. 9); Rudy Litz (Mar. 9); Marguerite Berry (Mar. 9); Sid Tamaki (Mar. 10);; Karen Christiansen (Mar. 10); Blaine Melnyk (Mar. 11); Luke Stack (Mar. 12); Helen Hut (Mar. 12); Linda Manoin (Mar. 12); Bill Justus (Mar. 12). In memory of Lise Sinclair (Mar. 13).
