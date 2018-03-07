DeHart: Coffee shop renovates and rebrands

By Maxine DeHart

Long-time coffee gal, Shelley Zuccato has rebranded Second Cup Coffee to Mom’s Grind Coffee House. Located in Spall Plaza beside London Drugs, Second Cup was started by Shelley, Joan McCormack and Lilly Legatto in 1997. After six years, Shelley took over the business and has been the sole owner since 2003. All the staff has stayed with Shelley to continue with their great customer service. The entire coffee house has been renovated from top to bottom with a beautiful warm blue tone atmosphere. Mom’s Grind now serves local Canterbury Coffee from Vernon. One-half of the products are organic and fair trade and the coffee pods are compostable. Along with regular coffee, the creamy vanilla latte is one of their most popular items. Open seven days a week.

Dockside Marine Centre owned and operated by Bill Redmond, Sergei Krasnov and Durell Wiley have purchased Tow & Stow Dry Marina on Highway 97 in West Kelowna owned by Trilion Developments Ltd. effective April 1. The Tow & Stow building is 41,000 square feet and will house over 400 boats, this being the largest and most efficient boat storage centre between Calgary and Vancouver. The purchase will also allow Dockside Marine to have a double sales lot, one at each location. Tow & Stow offers boat valet service and a marine technical service centre, including parts and accessories. The entire operating staff will remain intact. The Dockside line-up of premium brand boats includes Avalon, Crownline, Lund fishing boats, Harris, Bayliner and the iconic SeaRay Brand. Durell Wiley is presently the general manager and CFO of Dockside Marine and will assume general manger and CFO duties at Tow & Stow. Contact Bill Redmond at 250-869-9802 or wredmond3@shaw.ca.

Formerly with London Life for five years and the Bank of Montreal for 18 years, Doug Watson, B.A., CFP, CIM is the new senior financial advisor at Scotiabank, Main Branch, 488 Bernard Avenue. Call 250-712-4098 (4207) or douglas.watson@scotiabank.com.

Business partners Kym Campbell-Hanson and Connie Dekrammer, formerly of Herbal Magic, have started a Kelowna franchise of Herbal One, which is a nutrition and weight management business at Unit 11 – 2070 Harvey Avenue, behind Arby’s. They serve clients with healthy food choices, personal health coaching and natural products. Herbal One is Canadian owned and operated since 1999 in Ontario. Kym and Connie teach stress relief and how to break the food connection to stress, sabotaging habits and replace them with nurturing ones. The company has various programs with flexibility for business groups and individuals along with online programs. Open Monday to Saturday. Call 250-979-1200 www.herbalone.com/location/kelowna-bc.

(Photo: Herbal One (left to right): Kym Campbell-Hanson and Connie Dekrammer.)

Carmen Sparg has started company Silver Lining Management Consulting Inc. that assists small to medium sized businesses (one to 50 employees) by operations analysis and systems implementation. She assists companies with efficiencies and proper record keeping using software so that they can develop a strategic plan for growth or get their company ready for sale or succession. Her services include process analysis, identifying problems and/or inefficiencies, development of plans for improvement and assistance for implementing changes accordingly, change management, coaching, technology implementation, strategy development and operation improvement services. www.silverliningmanagement.ca.

(Photo: Carmen Sparg has started Silver Lining Management Consulting Inc.)

With over 30 years in the hospitality industry and 20 years in various general manager positions, George Marine is the new general manager of the Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel & Suites. He most recently worked for Atlific Hotels in Alberta and has been active in many boards and associations during his career. Sheila Perepalkin is the new director of sales for the Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel & Suites, formerly with Sandman Hotels for the past 15 years.

Meal Prep for You is a meal preparation business started by two young entrepreneurs Morgan Decksheimer and Michael Kent. They have been in business for the past three years renting a commercial kitchen to make their meals and bakery items. Morgan and Michael have now expanded into their own new commercial 1,500 square foot facility at 101 – 2237 Leckie Road in the new building behind Kal Tire. Their sign is not up, so make sure you look at the address on the door. With 10 professional staff and chefs, Meal Prep for You offers delicious, fresh, never frozen, high quality, healthy meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. They believe that eating healthy does not have to be bland, restrictive or cost a fortune. Meal Prep For You covers any nutritional need or lifestyle way of eating, preparing different meals two times per week on Sundays and Wednesdays. Every meal has a calorie count and they also have a grab and go section. Some of the weekly meals they prepare are green goodness salmon, bruschetta chicken, banana chocolate chip pancakes and hearty protein donuts. There are several ways to order: call 250-878-4226, download the Meal Prep for You app or visit the new location. Open Saturday to Thursday.

(Meal Prep for You (left to right): Kristen Greenstein, Karin Decksheimer, Graham McIntosh, Michael Kent – owner, Morgan Decksheimer -owner, Lisa Shorter.)

Chef Bernard Casavant is joining RauDZ Creative Concept Ltd. in a newly created position as director of operations as of March 19. Owners of RauDZ Creative Concepts, chef Rod Butters and Audrey Surrao have been long-time friends and colleagues of Bernard who will now be working closely with them and overseeing the operation of the company, including recruitment, coaching, mentoring and development. RauDZ Creative Concepts owned and operated RauDZ Regional Table, Micro Bar & Bites, Terrafina at Hester Creek by RauDZ in Oliver and will open Sunny’s, a modern diner in the spring. Chef Butters released his first cookbook The Okanagan Table: The Art of Everyday Home Cooking last year.

(Photo: Chef Bernard Casavant has joined RauDZ Creative concepts.)

Speaking about chef Butters, he will share his expertise with Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) culinary students as Hokanson Chef in Residence from March 12 to 16, 2018. The NAIT program is now in its 10th year and provides students with a rare opportunity to learn firsthand from the best chefs in North American.

Congratulations to the winners of the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. They are: Garth McKay, Lake Country Medical Clinic (Business Person of the Year); Nalu Massage Therapy and Wellness (Business of the Year); Interior Savings Credit Union (Employer of the Year); Dairy Queen (New Business of the Year); Anne Leistner, CIBC (Employee of the Year); Neon Consulting (Rising Star); Sip Happens Wine Tours (Tourism Excellence); Kim Chapman, Mountain Home Services (Young Entrepreneur of the Year); UBR Copy and Print (Customer Service Excellence); Bernard Dewonck, Rotary (Volunteer of the Year); Sun City Physiotherapy (Licensed service provider); Art Walk (Community Project of the Year).

Visitors are welcome to the Kelowna and District Genealogical Society regular monthly meeting on March 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive.

The 2018 GolfBC Championship, a MacKenzie Tour–PGA TOUR Canada event at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club from June 11 to 17 is now accepting volunteers and caddie applications. The event is looking for 300 volunteers with no experience necessary and is open to both men and women. There are a number of opportunities available in many areas of the tournament. Go to www.golfbcchampionship.com to apply.

A Contemporary Approach to Teaching a High School Course on The Holocaust and Genocide is a presentation and fund-raising event hosted by Chabad Okanagan on March 14 at Okanagan College, Room S-14 at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Award-winning educator Graeme Stacey will be the presenter. Register at www.jewishokanagan.com.

Coming through Kelowna on a tour from Ottawa, fiddler, Kelli Trottier will perform a concert on March 14 at Pleasant Pear Orchard B&B, 2379 Rojem Road at 7:30 p.m. sponsored by Kelowna Old Time Fiddlers. $20 by reservation only. Call Lynn at 250-717-8432 www.kellietrottier.com.

If you were born in 1949, the first year of the Across the Lake Swim, or are 70-years-old, you will receive free registration to the event. In 2017, the Across the Lake Swim Society invested $40,000 into the YMCA Okanagan Swims Program to give vital swim lessons to 2,800 children, helping drown-proof the Okanagan. The YMCA of Okanagan Swims program was established to ensure elementary aged children from School District #23 have equal opportunity to master the basic swim skills needed to be safe in and around the water. The program is funded by the generosity of the Across the Lake Swim Society. Started in 2012, it was free for every grade three student between Peachland and Lake Country. Since then it has grown to include all grade four students as well. The Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim Kelowna will celebrate its 70th anniversary on July 15. Peter Rudd is the president of the society. www.acrossthelakeswim.com.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 75th Ron Hughes (Mar. 7); Happy 40th Travis Teather (Mar. 8); Happy 40th Ryan Coome (Mar. 10), Ron Leroy (Mar. 8); Rob Willms (Mar. 8); Rabbi Shmuly Hecht (Mar. 9); Rudy Litz (Mar. 9); Marguerite Berry (Mar. 9); Sid Tamaki (Mar. 10);; Karen Christiansen (Mar. 10); Blaine Melnyk (Mar. 11); Luke Stack (Mar. 12); Helen Hut (Mar. 12); Linda Manoin (Mar. 12); Bill Justus (Mar. 12). In memory of Lise Sinclair (Mar. 13).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier.

