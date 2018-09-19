Dehart: Get ready for the grand finale Drive-Thru Breakfast

It’s the end of an era as Maxine and the United Way celebrate 20 years together

Nature’s Fare at 1876 Cooper Road (Orchard Plaza) is commemorating 25 years of local, community, environmental and organic love. Join them on Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22 as they celebrate “Fare Fest” to show appreciation to their customers for their support.

As always, all regular priced store items will be 15 per cent off. There will be demos featuring local products and amazing door-crasher deals, along with a tasting bar demo to try out the new products and a DJ on site both days. Natures Fare was the recipient of the CHFA Brock Elliott Memorial 2018 Award for Excellence in Retailing. Kyle Hosker is the general manager and Jasmin Courville the assistant manager. www.naturesfare.com

Comings and goings

Creator and founder of Bellamy Homes, Les Bellamy is the new president of the Canadian Home Builders Association of the Central Okanagan (CHBA-CO).

The new executive committee of the association for 2018-2020 is Cassidy deVeer, 1st Vice President (3rd Generation Homes); Justin O’Connor, Past President (Sotheby’s); Kevin Santos, Treasurer (Grant Thornton LLP). The board of directors are David Pfuetzner, Align West Homes; Chuck Cullen, Team Construction; Ranvir Nahal, Sunterra Custom Homes; Jade Davidson, Hybrid Elevator; Russ Foster, Wilden/Blenk Development; Erika Jarvis, CapriCMW Insurance; Krista Paine, Ian Paine Construction & Design; Ray Wynsouw, CorWest Builders and Brianne McKenzie, KelownaNow/Csek Creative. www.chbaco.com

Well-known executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation, Kathy Butler is retiring at the end of December. Kathy has been at the heart of the Foundation’s significant fundraising efforts for 15 years, first helping steer the organization through the change from Okanagan University College to UBCO and OC and then guiding them toward a successful record of support for students and for the college’s growth and development.

Sharron Simpson is the president of the Okanagan College Foundation. CPGA Professional, Curtis Pannell at Two Eagles Golf Course & Academy in West Kelowna is the Regional Award Recipient for the Interior (Okanagan) for the PGA of B.C. Alvie Thompson Golf Teacher of the Year. There were four provincial finalists for this year’s PGA of B.C. Awards, with the winner for all of B.C. to be announced in the month of October. Call 250-215-7676

Crumbs and Roses Gluten Free Baked Goods & Desserts has opened at 443 Banks Road (beside Prosign). Owned and operated by John and June Martens, with their daughter Valerie as an apprentice, the company originally started three years ago as an online and delivery service of their products. In their second year they were based out of the Purple Nurple in Dilworth and now they have their very own retail shop.

All products are made fresh in-house, gluten free and celiac safe. Valerie makes all the homemade bread.

Crumbs and Roses offer all kinds of bread products and buns, sweets, muffins, butter tarts, brownies, pumpkin pie, pizza crusts, cookies, cupcakes and celebration cakes. John offered me a warm cinnamon bun with cream cheese icing and truly, it was more than delicious. You can still order on-line at www.crumbsandroses.ca or by email at info@crumbsandroses.ca or drop into the store. Call 250-575-0154.

MNP Kelowna welcomes new partner, Jennifer Hollis, CPA, CA to their team. Jennifer is joining the Private Enterprise team in Kelowna to provide a full range of accounting, tax planning and business consulting services to help business owners and professionals achieve their personal and business goals. Call 250-763-8919 or Jennifer.hollis@mnp.ca

The Maxine DeHart – Grand Finale United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is Thursday, Oct. 11 from 6 to 9 a.m. It’s going to be bigger than ever being the Grand Finale.

New sponsors this year are Urban Systems, CapriCMW, Bluestar Buslines, British Columbia Dragoons, T/D Bank, Flair Airlines, Care Dental, Okanagan Sun Football, Kelowna Chiefs Hockey and Subway. Long-time existing media sponsors are Industrial Alliance Financial Group, London Drugs, Westjet, Kelowna Capital News, Bell Media (99.9 SUN FM/101-5 EZ ROCK/AM1150), KelownaNow, Castanet and Global TV.

Long time sponsors still on board are Michelle Urbanovitch GIA, Big White, Tim Horton’s, Sun-Rype, IGA, Coca Cola (Dasani), Heritage Office Furnishings, Waste Connections of Canada, Orchard Park, Kellogg’s, U-Haul, Dairyland, Kozy Shack, BC Tree Fruits, Prosign, Apple Valley Promotions, Creative Mortgage and Mario’s Towing. Stay tuned for weekly updates and more sponsor information. All donations are humbly accepted. Call 250-862-7662 or max@rpbhotels.com

Happy Anniversary

Happy 50th Anniversary Art and Lynn Pedde (Sept. 20).

Happy 40th Garry and Jan Appleton (Sept. 23).

Winners

The winners of the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise 2018 Club Raffle for fiveprizes valued at a total of $7,988 were Rosemary Lindsay, Kelowna (1st prize $5,200.00 – Vouchers Save-On-Foods); Mike Perchel, Kelowna (2nd prize – $1,000.00 cash from Interior Savings Credit Union); Sharon Petraroia, West Kelowna (3rd prize – Two adult seasons passes from Westside Warriors Hockey Club); Sonja Delaurier, Kelowna (4th prize – Giant or LIV Bike from Cyclepath Kelowna) and Lynne Moug, Kelowna (5th prize – Weber Smokey Mountain Smoker and accessories from Whites Barbeque & Fireplace Kelowna).

Things to do

Christopher Stephenson is the new Kelowna Branch Head Librarian for the Okanagan Regional Library at 1380 Ellis Street. There are two super upcoming events being hosted by the library.

An International Genealogy Conference organized by the Kelowna & District Genealogy Society, Harvest Your Family Tree 2018 is holding their speaker series in the library on September 28th with presenters from around the world. This event will be complemented by two days of International dance performances and lessons inside and outside the library to support local Culture Days initiatives.

On Saturdays, beginning October 10th (10 a.m. to noon) a new program called Crafting Your Happiness is a mix of independent crafting and at times guided learning that is focused on cultivating happiness and taking time to care for oneself. For more information or to register call 250-762-2800 www.orl.bc.ca

Locally owned and operated KelownaTickets has moved to a new location at 100 – 2600 Enterprise Way (former Grouse River Building). www.kelownatickets.com.

The Wines of British Columbia have announced the winners of the Second Annual Best of BC Wine Country Awards 2018 as voted on by the public. Local winners were Summerhill Pyramid Winery Cipes Brut (Best BC Sparkling); Quails’ Gate Winery Lucy’s Block Rose (Best BC Rose Wine); Quails’ Gate Winery Old Vines Restaurant (Best BC Winery Restaurant showcasing Local Food); Mission Hills Family Estate Winery (Best BC Winery Tour); Concerts at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery (Best BC Special Events); Mission Hill Family Estate Winery (Best BC View); www.winebc.com

The Kelowna Foundation has a new board which includes President and Director Al Hildebrandt and directors Ron Cannan and Tom Mauro. The organization has also hired Ginny Becker as their executive director. Currently the Foundation has taken on the leadership position of building the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna where they are spearheading the $5M fund raising campaign. www.kelownafoundation.com

Okanagan Master Gardeners are hosting S.E.E.D. Sessions in partnership with the Okanagan Regional Library on Tuesday, September 25th at 1380 Ellis Street at 6:15 p.m. It is a free evening series exploring the Science of Gardening through video material from Dr. Linda Chalker-Scott, Associate Professor, Washington State University. For more information contact okanaganmg@gmail.com or www.mgabc.org

Birthdays of the week

Happy 65th Howard Cunning (Sept. 12); Happy 55th Laurel D’Andrea (Sept. 21); Happy 50th Sandy Horning (Sept. 16); Happy 50th Stacey Robertson (Sept. 25); Happy 50th Gorden James (Sept.22); Bernie Senuk and Jamie Postill, father and daughter (both on Sept. 18); Felix Benincasa (Sept. 19); Mo Crosby (Sept.19); Lea Gray (Sept. 20); Alexandra Babbel (Sept. 20); Peter Baker (Sept. 20); Gorden James (Sept. 22); Susan Downey (Sept. 24); Rosemary Kean (Sept. 25); Ernie Patterson (Sept. 25); Karyn Schueler (Sept. 25).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councilor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173.

