Dehart: Opening the taps on new business

This week Maxine DeHart lets you know what’s new in the Central Okanagan

After seven months of construction transforming the downtown classic Paramount Theatre, the long awaited Craft Beer Market is now open at 257 Bernard Ave. The main floor space is spectacular with 230 seats on the main level and 250 seats on the rooftop patio. The premium casual restaurant with great craft beer boasts a décor of reclaimed wood and open-air tables facing onto Bernard Avenue. Their philosophy of think global, support local is reflected in Chef Robert Jewel’s commitment to using fresh, local and sustainable ingredients whenever possible for their extensive menu of sophisticated comfort food. Craft offers 112 beers on tap and a full wine menu with 10 wines on tap. Craft Beer Market is open seven days week andoffers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Founder PJ L’Heureux and Scott Frank, COO are the partners/owners and Mike Green is the local general manager. www.craftbeermarket.ca

RELATED: Kelowna on Tap for CRAFT Beer Market

Anniversaries

Long-time media guy Bruce Irving is celebrating his 30th anniversary in radio sales. He started his career with Nick Frost at SILK FM and has worked with the same successor companies ever since. Email: bruce.irving@bellmedia.ca.

Uptown Rutland Business Association, Business After Hours is Wednesday, July, 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. hosted by Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road. Everyone is welcome $10.

As the former general manager of Sears in Kelowna for the past six years, Dave Clark has started a new chapter in his life and career and is now working as an advisor with Sun Life Financial. Contact Dave at 250-860-6403 (2205) or 778-363-1013 or email dave.clark@sunlife.com.

Locally born and raised business owner Brad Westen of Bradley Fire Protection Ltd. has purchased Pacific Western Fire Protection, which is now one of the largest independent, locally owned fire alarm companies in the valley with service from the Thompson Okanagan to the Kootenay. For 11 years, Bradley Fire Protection has been providing fire protection service and maintenance for customers with service, design and installation of fire protection sprinkler systems, fire hydrants, fire pumps and backflow prevention services mainly for commercial entities. They also offer a full array of fire protection and life safety services including fire alarms, portable fire extinguishers and hoses, emergency and exit lighting, kitchen suppression, fire safety plans, specialty systems and enter phone services.

With the new addition of Pacific Western and their skilled team of both businesses they offer 24 hour emergency services and brands of NFPA, Mircom and Kidde, located at Unit 16 – 2550 Acland Road. Call 250-765-6681. www.pwfire.net

Career Changes

Well-known former manager of Costco Wholesale Mike Rizzo has joined local television production and distribution company, Visland Media as their new Chief Operating Officer. Visland Media is transforming the conventional development and distribution of high-quality media content. As COO he will review and update all company processes and policies with a focus onbuilding new relationships with businesses and other industry partners while strengthening already established partnerships. Visland is poised to be a leader in their field. Alex Miller is the CEO of Visland. www.vislandmedia.com

Pawan Dandhu has joined the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) as their new web and data coordinator. Former web and data coordinator Christian Bell has joined the City of Kelowna. Lacey Molyneaux, the DKA’s membership and events manager is moving on and has accepted a position with Reitman’s. Corey Rozon, the current part-time member and events assistant will now be brought on full-time and will head-up the DKA’s membership and promotions department.

Outgoing chair of the Okanagan School of Business Laura Thurnheer is the new Associate Dean of Science, Technology, Health and Social Development. She is also completing her second term as a faculty elected representative on the Okanagan College Board of Directors.

Speaking of Okanagan College, Curtis Morcom is returning in August as Okanagan College’s Vice President Employee and Corporate Services. He left OUC with a business administration degree in 2004. Curtis is a CPA graduating from OUC’s Bachelor of Business Administration with honours the year before OUC transformed to become Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan.

Peter Angle, general manager for K96.3 and New Country 100.7 (Newcap Radio) is expanding his general manger role to include Newcaps three Kamloops radio stations, Radio NL, K97.5 and New Country 103.1. Newcap also announced Jesse Van Montfoort’s promotion to retail sales manager for Newcaps Okanagan stations.

Ruby Walji, relocating from the lower mainland, has joined Expert Hearing Solutions in the Willow Park Shopping Centre in Rutland as office administrator to work with clinician Kathryn Kilpatrick. Kathryn is a College of Speech and Hearing Health Professional of B.C. Registered HearingInstrument Practitioner. www.experthearingsolutions.com. Call 250-762-7430.

New business ventures

The new 120 room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kelowna at the corner of Highway 33 and 97 will open June 28th. In addition to the hotel, the property is home to The Hub Commercial Plaza and will feature some tenants of Booster Juice, Red Wing Shoes and Basil Leaf Noodle House. www.hiexpress.com

RELATED: New Holiday Inn Express opens in Kelowna

The Fourth Annual CPA Okanagan Cup is happening Thursday, July 12 at Pinnacle Golf Course at Gallagher’s Canyon. It’s a fun scramble tournament with a shotgun start at 3 p.m. If you are interested in joining the CPA’s email Tracy-Harrop-Printz at tprintz@spencevaluation.com.

If you would like a new go-to patio to sip Okanagan wines and savour locally inspired bites, you will find the perfect table at Infusions Restaurant at Okanagan College’s campus this summer. The restaurant will be open Tuesday to Friday serving up an appetizer-style light menu from 2 to 4 p.m. and dinner starting at 5 p.m. (last seating at 7 p.m.). This is the first year that the restaurant will be open over the summer months and this inspired them to get creative in crafting the perfect summer menu that showcases all the wonderful local ingredients of the seasons. You can also bring your own VQA wine with no corkage fee although the restaurant also has a great selection of VQA wines. Infusions is closed from July 30 to Aug. 17 and Sept. 24 to 28 for curriculum purposes. Reservations recommended. Chef Mike Barillaro is the Culinary Arts Chair. To find the newmenu visit Okanagan.bc.ca/infusions. Reserve at 250-862-5455 orinfusions@okanagan.bc.ca

This year, Interior Savings Credit Union is awarding $640,000 in bursaries to students in the Thompson Okanagan area. Since its launch five years ago,the Bursary program has now awarded over $2.5 million in bursaries. This is part of a bold commitment by the Credit Union to share profits with its members while also helping to support continuous education. Kathy Conway is the CEO.

RELATED: Hitting the links with the GolfBC Championship

The Central Okanagan Retired Teachers’ Association has a new board for 2018. After 11 years as president Rolli Cacchioni did not seek re-election. The new board is Charlene Hodgson (President), Rolli Cacchioni (Past President), Anita Prescott (Vice President), Cathie Mutter (Secretary), Val Larson (Treasurer), Willie Findlater, Bob Hayes, Elmer Kabush, Lois Clarke, Linda Keil, Doug Gray, Jeannette Mergens, John Pendray and Alice Rees.

Happy Anniversary

Happy 60th Anniversary Doug and Marie Ablett (June 27).

Events

If you live within the Reginal District of Central Okanagan and are interested in future development in your community, the Regional District would like to hear from you. They are currently looking for volunteer members to serve on the Agricultural Advisory Commission, Central Okanagan West Electoral Area Advisory Planning Commission and the Environmental Advisory Commission. The criteria may include demonstrated interest and participation in community matters, area of residence, academic and/or technical qualifications, knowledge and professional expertise. Visit www.regionaldistrict.com.

Stop Making These Mistakes & Achieve Business Adventure Mastery is hosted by eWomensNetwork with speaker Sandra Abbey, Author, Trainer and Small BusinessStrategy and Results Coach. Learn how to stop making the three limiting mistakes most women-solo entrepreneurs make so that you can achieve business adventure mastery. The event is July 5, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smack Dab in Manteo Resort. www.ewomennetwork.com/chapters/okanagan-627 and click on the event to register.

There is an urgent need for blood donors in our community. In B.C. there is 3,000 open appointments between now and July 1 with a clinic in Kelowna and West Kelowna. Book at www.blood.ca or call 1-888-236-6283 and spread the word. Gayle Voyer is the territory manager, Canadian Blood Services in Kelowna at 250-979-8053.

Celebrate Canada Day with the Canada Day Concert by the Kelowna City Concert Band on Sunday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Prospera Place. Free admission with donations gratefully accepted.

RELATED: Everything old is new again for Kelowna’s Canada Day festival

Birthdays of the week

Happy 60th Derrick Johannson (July 3); Happy Birthday Canada (July 1); Mo Bayat (June 23); Ken Kilcullen (June 24); Eileen Cordingley (June 27); Cami Hill (June 28); Lane Shupe (June 28); David Walker (June 28); Mike Isaac (June 29); Tom Martin (June 29); Brenda Scruton (June 30); Linda Brandon (July 1); Marlene Trelenberg (July 1); Anne Ellchuk (July 2); Remi Picco (July 2); Herb Fallow (July 3).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.