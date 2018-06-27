Dehart: Opening the taps on new business

After seven months of construction transforming the downtown classic Paramount Theatre, the long awaited Craft Beer Market is now open at 257 Bernard Ave. The main floor space is spectacular with 230 seats on the main level and 250 seats on the rooftop patio. The premium casual restaurant with great craft beer boasts a décor of reclaimed wood and open-air tables facing onto Bernard Avenue. Their philosophy of think global, support local is reflected in Chef Robert Jewel’s commitment to using fresh, local and sustainable ingredients whenever possible for their extensive menu of sophisticated comfort food. Craft offers 112 beers on tap and a full wine menu with 10 wines on tap. Craft Beer Market is open seven days week andoffers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Founder PJ L’Heureux and Scott Frank, COO are the partners/owners and Mike Green is the local general manager. www.craftbeermarket.ca
RELATED: Kelowna on Tap for CRAFT Beer Market
Anniversaries
Long-time media guy Bruce Irving is celebrating his 30th anniversary in radio sales. He started his career with Nick Frost at SILK FM and has worked with the same successor companies ever since. Email: bruce.irving@bellmedia.ca.
Uptown Rutland Business Association, Business After Hours is Wednesday, July, 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. hosted by Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road. Everyone is welcome $10.
As the former general manager of Sears in Kelowna for the past six years, Dave Clark has started a new chapter in his life and career and is now working as an advisor with Sun Life Financial. Contact Dave at 250-860-6403 (2205) or 778-363-1013 or email dave.clark@sunlife.com.
Locally born and raised business owner Brad Westen of Bradley Fire Protection Ltd. has purchased Pacific Western Fire Protection, which is now one of the largest independent, locally owned fire alarm companies in the valley with service from the Thompson Okanagan to the Kootenay. For 11 years, Bradley Fire Protection has been providing fire protection service and maintenance for customers with service, design and installation of fire protection sprinkler systems, fire hydrants, fire pumps and backflow prevention services mainly for commercial entities. They also offer a full array of fire protection and life safety services including fire alarms, portable fire extinguishers and hoses, emergency and exit lighting, kitchen suppression, fire safety plans, specialty systems and enter phone services.
With the new addition of Pacific Western and their skilled team of both businesses they offer 24 hour emergency services and brands of NFPA, Mircom and Kidde, located at Unit 16 – 2550 Acland Road. Call 250-765-6681. www.pwfire.net
Career Changes
Well-known former manager of Costco Wholesale Mike Rizzo has joined local television production and distribution company, Visland Media as their new Chief Operating Officer. Visland Media is transforming the conventional development and distribution of high-quality media content. As COO he will review and update all company processes and policies with a focus onbuilding new relationships with businesses and other industry partners while strengthening already established partnerships. Visland is poised to be a leader in their field. Alex Miller is the CEO of Visland. www.vislandmedia.com
Pawan Dandhu has joined the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) as their new web and data coordinator. Former web and data coordinator Christian Bell has joined the City of Kelowna. Lacey Molyneaux, the DKA’s membership and events manager is moving on and has accepted a position with Reitman’s. Corey Rozon, the current part-time member and events assistant will now be brought on full-time and will head-up the DKA’s membership and promotions department.
Outgoing chair of the Okanagan School of Business Laura Thurnheer is the new Associate Dean of Science, Technology, Health and Social Development. She is also completing her second term as a faculty elected representative on the Okanagan College Board of Directors.
Speaking of Okanagan College, Curtis Morcom is returning in August as Okanagan College’s Vice President Employee and Corporate Services. He left OUC with a business administration degree in 2004. Curtis is a CPA graduating from OUC’s Bachelor of Business Administration with honours the year before OUC transformed to become Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan.
Peter Angle, general manager for K96.3 and New Country 100.7 (Newcap Radio) is expanding his general manger role to include Newcaps three Kamloops radio stations, Radio NL, K97.5 and New Country 103.1. Newcap also announced Jesse Van Montfoort’s promotion to retail sales manager for Newcaps Okanagan stations.
New business ventures
RELATED: New Holiday Inn Express opens in Kelowna
RELATED: Hitting the links with the GolfBC Championship
Happy Anniversary
Events
RELATED: Everything old is new again for Kelowna’s Canada Day festival
Birthdays of the week
Happy 60th Derrick Johannson (July 3); Happy Birthday Canada (July 1); Mo Bayat (June 23); Ken Kilcullen (June 24); Eileen Cordingley (June 27); Cami Hill (June 28); Lane Shupe (June 28); David Walker (June 28); Mike Isaac (June 29); Tom Martin (June 29); Brenda Scruton (June 30); Linda Brandon (July 1); Marlene Trelenberg (July 1); Anne Ellchuk (July 2); Remi Picco (July 2); Herb Fallow (July 3).
Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.