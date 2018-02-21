DeHart: Ride-along in Dragoons’ armoured vehicle

By Maxine DeHart

Win a ride in The British Columbia Dragoons (BCD) new Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV). Following a very positive response from the public in regard to the visibility of the Army’s new TAPV around the Okanagan, the local Regiment has decided to give the public a chance to win a ride-along in the 20 tonne armoured vehicle. The Dragoons have launched a program for the public to snap and share a photo of the TAPV in the Okanagan and a name will be drawn for a ride-along in the vehicle. Many people have seen the TAPV on the streets as drivers become familiar with safe urban navigation techniques. All you have to do is take a photo and share on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #imwiththebcd, then Like the BCD’s Facebook page at The British Columbia Dragoons or the 39CBG page. A name will be picked from Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton. A new aspect of the program is to include the person’s favourite media personality and the winner can take them as a guest. Captain Jeff Daley is the BCD Operations Officer.

After 35 years, Thelma Sperling is retiring and closing Pioneer Market on Benvoulin Road. Everything is marked down and everything must go, including food products. Stop by and say goodbye to manager Colleen Armeneau who has been with the market for 33 years. Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Codfather’s Seafood Market at 2355 Gordon Drive in Guisachan Centre is celebrating 15 years in business. Owned and operated by Jon and Anne-Marie Crofts, the market offers all kinds of fresh fish with an Edible Canada section of food market items. They also now have a wholesale fish business throughout the valley. Jon is president of Slow Food in the Thompson Okanagan, which preserves food security and is in the forefront of the industry. Currently they are involved in organizing the next Osoyoos Oyster Festival in April and are helping to lead a national campaign to Save our BC Fisheries www.saveourbcfisheries.info through the Slow Food group, Slow Fish Canada. They are working with several innovative and sustainable fisheries to bring some tasty and unique products to the Okanagan such as Diver Scallops from Digby Nova Scotia and Haida Gwaii razor clams. www.codfathers.ca. Do not forget about the restaurant, Table at Codfather’s located inside the Codfather’s Market owned and operated by Ross Derrick. The food is delicious.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment is nearing completion of the spectacular $3.6M renovation of Lake City Casino and the rebrand to Playtime Casino in the Delta Grand Hotel. The renovation included transforming the gaming floor and adding new dining experiences and entertainment options to create a local entertainment destination. The new Playtime Casino features many of the Gateway entertainment amenities like the latest slot and table games, sports promotions, and Gateway’s signature restaurants, MATCH Eatery and Public House and The Buffet. MATCH is a contemporary themed pub that offers a great sporting and entertainment experience with a varied menu from starters and salads to pizza and fish and chips with daily food and beverage specials. The Buffet features popular theme nights with an array of international specialties for every age and appetite. The official grand opening is scheduled for March 1. Clarissa Pruden is the general manager of Playtime Casino in Kelowna and Tony Santo is the CEO of Gateway. www.kelowna.playtimecasino.ca. Call 250-860-9467.

Congratulations to the winners of the Community Sport Hero Awards. Congratulations to Joachim Nierfeld of the Kelowna Futures Tennis Men’s Pro Tennis Tournament who received the Tourism Kelowna Sport Hosting Award. Volunteer Sport Hero Awards went to Donna Campbell, Badminton; Cara Fischer, Baseball; Mike Greer, Elevation Outdoor; Bob Harris, Fastball & Curling; Catherine Martin, Alpine Skiing; Linda McIntosh, Special Olympics; Shirley Regan, Canoe/Kayak; Jon Rowe, Volleyball and Scott Worrall, Wheelchair Rugby. Athletic Excellence Awards went to Summer De Guevara, Basketball/Field Hockey; Veronika Fagan, Athletics; Erik Haaheim, Speed Skating; Lucia Jakab, Artistic Gymnastics; Taryn O’Neill, Athletics; Jacob Rubuliak, Cycling; Grant Shephard, Basketball; Calvin Thalheimer, Tennis and Tony Wilkinson, Special Olympics.

Joe’s Garden Restaurant has opened in West Kelowna at 1655 Westgate Road in the Super 8 Motel, just off Highway 97. Owned and operated by Joe and Jennifer Kuang, the restaurant serves real Cantonese and Szechuan food. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week offering a daily buffet with over 60 items from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 to 8 p.m. A large menu is available in the afternoon and evening after the buffet. Take-out, delivery and pick-up available. I have had several people tell me that the food is very good. Call 778-755-6888.

Supported by the Kelowna Kasugai Sister City Association, the next Japanese Cooking Class for Sushi, California Rolls and Miso Soup is Sunday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. at Nagisa Wood’s home at 2935 Lakeview Cove Road in West Kelowna. $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Call Nagisa at 250-769-6771 or nagisa@shaw.ca to register.

Tourism Kelowna’s Julia Garner has received her Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) designation from the Events Industry Council (EIC), an international recognition in the meeting, convention, exhibition and event industry. She has been with Tourism Kelowna for four years. Julia@tourismkelowna.com

The City of Kelowna’s Journey Home Task Force has increased the membership from 21 to 23 to appoint members of the Westbank First Nation (Diane Roy) and the Ki-Low–Na Friendship Society (Tina Larouche). The principal of Turner Strategies, Dr. Alina Turner will be leading the process to build the Journey Home Strategy, bringing expertise in system planning, performance management and program evaluation specific to housing first implementation. Dr. Turner is recognized as a leading expert working on homelessness issues and has extensive experience working with communities across Canada to support homelessness strategy development and implementation, including Edmonton, Calgary, Medicine Hat, Yellowknife, Lethbridge and Red Deer. Co-chairs of Journey Home are Dr. Kyleen Myrah and Martin Bell.

Happy 53rd Anniversary Herb and Dawn Fallow (Feb. 20).

The 7th Annual Kelowna Fire Department Chief Officer’s Awards and Recognition Ceremony was recently held. Congratulations to retirees Captain Neil Barth, Deputy Chief Lou Wilde, Fire Chief Jeff Carlisle, District Chief Ken Harvie and Firefighters Peter Goll and Mark Pinda. Award recipients are Shannon Klonteig, Larry Keating, John Wright, Brian Kroschinsky, Ryan Pellet, Troy Sanger, Sandra Follack and Mike Hawley (10 years); Glen Bonkowski, Calvin Enseleit and David McCarthy (15 years); Scott Clarke, Shayne Kiehlbauch and Enzo Nanci (20 years); Dan Chasca, Gord Darchuk, Steve Hall, Timothy Hill, Larry Hollier, John Kelly and Steve Roshinsky (25 years); Tim Light and Lou Wilde (30 years). Paid on Call Service Pins: Otto Lohn, Len Ingvarsson, Daryl Heyming, Darren Fowlow and Corina Ivan (15 years); Laurens Campbell (20 years); Douglas Stephens (30 years). Fire Service Bars: (Agnes Dermake, Tanya Hanik and Robynn Zimmermann (5 years); Dayle Hogg, Nathan Johnson, Shannon Klonteig, Jeff McNairn and Sylass Rossi (10 years); Michael Walroth and Matthew Woodworth (10 years); Glenn Bonkowski, Rick Euper, Gayanne Pacholzuk, Scott Payer, Brad Pfenning, Jason Twamley, Travis Whiting and Stacey Young (20 years); John Baillie, Scott Clarke, Allan Lipkovits, Enzo Nanci, Robert Skeldon and Lorne Zimmermann. (25 years); Robert Schleppe (35 years). B.C. Long Service Medals: John Baillie, Scott Clarke, Allan Lipkovits, Enzo Nanci and Robert Skeldon (25 years); Robert Schleppe (35 years). Federal Exemplary Service Medals: Travis Whiting, Rick Euper, Glenn Bonkowski, Gayanne Pacholzuk, Laurens Campbell, Stacey Young, Scott Payer, Brad Pfenning and Jason Twamley (20 years); Todd Johnston and Douglas Stephens (30 years).

March 8, International Women’s Day, will be marked with a special five-course collaborative fundraising dinner by The Paisley Notebook at Tantalus Vineyards. Profits will be donated to Foundry Kelowna/Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna, Karis Support Society and Slow Food Canada. The celebration will bring together the culinary talents of Aman Dosanj (The Paisley Notebook), Leah Massey (Biera, Edmonton), Erin Pickering (Nicole Gourmet, Calgary), Jinhee Lee (Foreign Concept, Calgary) and Tina Tang (Predator Ridge). David Paterson (Tantalus Vineyards), Penelope Roche (Roche Wines), Jacqueline Kemp (Moraine Winery) and Severine Pinte (Le Vieux Pin) are participating wineries. Each chef will take on a course with the 2018 International Women’s Day #PressForProgress theme. March 8 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Tantalus Vineyards (1670 DeHart Road) with tickets $165 at www.pressforprogress2018.eventbrite.ca.

Birthdays of the week – Michael Lavigne (Feb. 22); Carmen Prive (Feb. 22); Lori Patterson (Feb. 22); Grace Naka (Feb. 22); Bob McGowan (Feb. 23); Anita Kinasewich (Feb. 23); Gerry Deshayes (Feb. 23); Bryon Stappler (Feb. 23); Ben Bodnar (Feb. 23); Wayne Farr (Kaktus) (Feb. 24); Brenda Mole (Feb. 24); Terry Hynes (Feb. 24); Carol Lesiak (Feb. 24); Trudy Ringer (Feb. 25); Brad Cronquist (Feb. 25); Mike Sizeland (Feb. 26); John Matzgkeit (Feb. 27).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546, 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net

