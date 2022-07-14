Despite Kelowna mall eviction, local business continues online

Angela Rogers stands at the counter of the Rogerie on its last day with an open storefront after Orchard Park gave them an eviction notice (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Salty.

Her shirt said it all, despite the smile on her face.

Angela Rogers is shocked and disappointed Orchard Park Mall won’t give her local business, The Rogerie, another chance.

On July 8, Angela and her husband Brady had a meeting with mall staff in which she thought they would be discussing the new sign the couple had installed.

“We had to get it approved, and it’s in the contract, we should have read it more thoroughly,” Angela said. “We had to get it approved before we installed it and we installed it without approval. In the meeting we thought we were going to work it out and either take it down if we had to or change it and then get it approved, but there was no discussion.”

Entrance to the Rogerie in Orchard Park (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

The meeting instead turned into Angela and Brady being told an eviction notice was in the mail and they would have ten days to vacate the space.

Angela says at that point they were also notified of an overdue bill from the winter they weren’t previously aware of and were informed the mall had paid it on their behalf.

And that was it.

“They wouldn’t even talk about it with us,” Angela said, adding they were never given an opportunity to pay the overdue bill to keep the space.

She told Capital News that Orchard Park has not engaged in any further discussions with them.

The Rogerie opened in Orchard Park in August 2021 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

The Rogerie opened in Orchard Park in August 2021 after finding success with a pop-up shop during a previous holiday season.

The business creates sustainable and eco-friendly products using recycled material and a 3D printer.

On July 14, the couple closed the storefront in compliance with the eviction, but will continue to operate online.

Orchard Park staff involved with leasing have not returned multiple calls and emails for comment from Capital News.

