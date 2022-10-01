Elevated cocktails made approachable, and very drinkable, in Kelowna’s Brewery District

The cocktail business is now open at 1448 Aspen Court

A unique idea, a supportive partner, gin and some simple syrup are the basic ingredients that make Born to Shake, Kelowna’s newest cocktail business, a success.

The do-it-yourself drink company gained popularity over COVID lockdowns, when people were searching for an activity while sheltering in place.

Nicole Barron, professional taste tester, pour director and co-owner of the business said that initially COVID lockdowns were worrisome as the company had just been incorporated shortly before lockdowns came into effect.

While they were momentarily discouraged, Barron and her partner Shane Labis, chief shaker, co-owner and founder of Born to Shake, soon realized that “alcohol consumption is not going to go down.”

Born to Shake started as an event-focused custom drink caterer which specialized in events like weddings, and cocktail classes, but pivoted to keep up with the trying times.

They started hosting virtual cocktail-making classes, engaging with clients over social media and began selling their cocktail kits online, which were typically reserved for sale after an in-person class.

The kits include home-made specialty syrups, dehydrated fruit, juice, a soda base like ginger beer, directions, and anything else required to make their colourful drinks, except for the alcohol.

Their motto is “elevated cocktails, made approachable.”

Born to Shake makes all their own supplies, including the syrup, juice, bitters and rimmers.

They are pros at combining flavours and make custom creations for wedding drinks or to fit the vibe of an event.

You may have already tasted a Born to Shake creation, as their mixes are used at spots around Kelowna like BnA, Jacks and RedBird.

All of their products are available online or at the new Born to Shake store front in the Brewery District, at 1448 Aspen Court, Kelowna.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

alcohol tradeCity of Kelowna