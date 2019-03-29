The Hamlets at Penticton, a supportive residential care and assisted living community, treat their employees like family. (Photo courtesy of The Hamlets)

Find a job where you are also family at Black Press Media’s career fair

For at least one retirement home in the South Okanagan filling an in demand job comes easy

Care aides and nurses continue to be the most in demand jobs across Canada, but for at least one retirement home in the South Okanagan filling those spots comes easy.

The Hamlets at Penticton, a supportive residential care and assisted living community, treat their employees like family.

“We often say how awesome the people in these careers are because they are self-sacrificing, but what sets us apart is the culture we have here,” said Dave Gutscher, general manager for The Hamlets at Penticton. “While many places may say they have a family feel, we actually do. Even a lot of the language we use is about supporting each other. We call each other teammates, and we have team meetings not committee meetings. We provide lunch for our family when they are working and recognize that we are visitors to the homes of the people that live here. Our managers are on the floor half the time engaging with teammates and residents and we are the only employer in the South Okanagan that has 100 per cent employer paid benefits.”

READ ALSO: Find a job you love at Black Press Media’s education and career fair in Kelowna

The Hamlets at Penticton will be sharing that message at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair at the Rutland Centennial Hall on April 11. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hamlets is a family owned and run group of quality retirement homes that emphasize a friendly and clean environment for seniors. They offer residential care and assisted living for seniors, as well as full time care for adults with acquired brain injuries. They strive to provide a culture centre on compassion, love and hope in order for each individual to enjoy health and happiness.

“Because of that we look for people that want to be in that culture and believe in our vision that we create,” said Gutscher. “We look for people that are a good fit for our team.”

Gutscher said being able to provide a positive impact in the day-to-day lives of people is why most people choose a career as a care aide, registered nurse or as a licensed practical nurse.

According to report from Randstad, Canada’s elderly population is growing at a fast pace which is putting a strain on the current health care sector. That has led to a “desperate need” for medical professionals — including nurses. Statistics Canada said one in five Canadians will be aged 65 and older in 2024.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top 40 Over 40: Okanagan woman chairs many committees while running her own business
Next story
Top 40 Over 40: Kelowna doctor’s passion runs in the family

Just Posted

Find a job where you are also family at Black Press Media’s career fair

For at least one retirement home in the South Okanagan filling an in demand job comes easy

Kelowna Special Olympian shows off World Games medals

Kelsey Wyse brought back three gold medals from Abu Dhabi

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: fun in the sun

Environement Canada lots of sun on Friday and Saturday

Lake Country film highlights crucial role of women in fruit industry

Women who worked in the packinghouses played an important role in the Okanagan’s economy

UBC Okanagan nets new mens basketball coach

Clayton Pottinger will take over from interim head coach Ken Olynyk.

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Lucky Monkey to Post Modern Connection, your week will be filled with great music

Plan your week around these great live shows

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Foodie Friday: The scoop on Okanagan Fall’s Tickleberry’s ice cream

We talk to Tickleberry owner Kelsey Hoy and ask the hard questions about the ice cream biz

Rider Express to increase Trans-Canada Highway trips to three days a week

Owner says changes to the route from Vancouver to Calgary will go into effect April 1

Suspicious pallet fire doused

Vernon Fire Rescue Services extinguished the small fire within minutes of arriving on the scene

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

After 80 years, a photo in a Penticton restaurant finds its way home

Most Read