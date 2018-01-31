Fresh takes on classics at new Tutt Street restaurant

Tay’s Table has opened at #5 – 3045 Tutt Street, tucked away in the corner of Tutt Street Square. A Toronto chef for 15 years, Chef Taylor Snyder is the owner/operator of the restaurant. Chef Taylor works with local suppliers and fresh markets to create menus with only the freshest and highest quality ingredients. He changes his menu frequently that is displayed on huge chalk boards, always featuring 15 to 20 items with simple takes on classics. His latest menu items are freshly ground Angus sirloin burger with garlic aioli, locally foraged mushrooms and house cured bacon served with duck fat fried fries. For something a bit different, Ahi tuna nachos with Singapore slaw and spicy sesame sauce, his signature jerk fried chicken, squash fritters (gluten free), in-house shoestring spicy fries or gluten free onion rings might fit the bill. You can choose from homemade soups, salads, shareable plates and main items. The restaurant is licensed. Open Monday to Saturday for lunch and dinner. Call 236-420-3445 www.taystable.ca

After 22 years’ service, including 11 as City Manager, Ron Mattiussi will retire from the City of Kelowna on March 30. Ron’s stamp on the community and his contribution will be valued by the citizens of Kelowna for many years to come. The executive recruitment process for the next City Manager is expected to begin in the next month with the process overseen by recruitment firm Davis Park. Deputy City Manager Joe Creron will act as interim City Manager until a successful candidate is in place. The City Manager reports directly to City Council. The City of Kelowna has 900 employees and annual budget of $350M.

I was ecstatic to receive a call from Nickolas MacGregor of Paladin Security just before Christmas. Nickolas finally found the envelope with one of the grand prizes from the 19th Annual Maxine DeHart, United Way – Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast last October. He won the car battery donated by Interstate All Battery Centre (Jennifer King).

Integrated Power Systems (IPS) is celebrating 25 years in business. Since 1993, IPS has been providing solar contracting services for off-grid and grid-tie customers in the Okanagan from their office/warehouse facility at #101 – 2387 Dominion Road in West Kelowna. IPS is a comprehensive solar contractor, supplier and service/ warranty center carrying industry leading products and technical support. The company offers free residential and commercial solar assessment by contacting Barry Milner in business development at 250-769-2843 or barry@ipwr.net. Lars Jensen is the president of IPS. You can drop in and see the company at the Spring Home Show Feb. 10 and 11 at Prospera Place at booth S3. www.ipwr.net

Partners Robert Zivkovic and Sean Paulsen are the new owners of Associated Property Management (APM) at 1441 St. Paul Street after serving a combined total of 23 years as long-time APM staffers. Under their new management, APM will continue to work with local clients and stakeholders in the same manner it has over the past many years. Robert has been a senior strata manager for the last 10 years and will continue servicing clients as APM’s new managing broker. Sean has been a senior property manager for the past 13 years and will continue to service their investor clients and property management division. Call 250-712-0025. www.associatedpm.ca

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions have opened at #6 – 1345 Industrial Road in West Kelowna, tucked away beside Majestic Mattress (facing Highway 97). Family owned and operated by Allan and Lu-Anne Tew and their son Nicholas Schaffland, the store offers new products for consumers on a budget. Items are purchased from large chain retailers, other Canadian liquidators and various retail stores. There is a large selection of clothes (formal to athletic), toys, groceries, housewares, appliances, bedding, rugs, furniture, house accessories, sporting goods, jewellery, home improvement items and even a paddle board. At this time, there is a huge supply of lighting fixtures that they purchased from a large lighting retailer which would be ideal for any renovation. Fresh inventory comes in every two weeks and you really need some time to browse in this store. Open seven days a week. Call 778-755-1588. www.suncityliquidation.ca

Investors Group has consolidated their West Kelowna and Kelowna offices into one super financial planning center. To accomplish this, they have moved into new premises at #600 -1631 Dickson Avenue in Landmark 6. Karen Erickson is the Regional Director of Investors Group Okanagan. Call 250-762-2239

If you fancy a t-shirt emblazoned with Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, your friends, family or anyone else you can think of, Nice-Tees Custom T-shirt Printing has opened inside Milkcrate Records at 527 Lawrence Avenue. It’s a shop within a shop. Owned and operated by Karim “Rocky” Rajabally, you can select from their original retro style prints or email them any image you want to print on your t-shirt. You can bring in your own t-shirt or choose from their selection. No order is too small. Open Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 250-863-0263.

Speaking of Milkcrate Records, the company has recently relocated from Ellis Street to new premises at 527 Lawrence Avenue, next to Oranj Fitness. Owned and operated by Richard Rafton, Milkcrate has Kelowna’s largest selection of newly released records and features a wide selection of pre-owned vinyl as well. Call 250-862-8965. Open seven days a week.

Lorenzo’s Barber Shop has moved to Hollywood Station in Rutland at #3 – 190 Hollywood Road S. (right beside Johnny’s Fresh Meats & Deli). Tony is offering the same great service, hours and prices. Call 778-484-2001.

Uptown After Hours is Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. hosted by Lost Together in Plaza 33, #42 – 301 Highway 33.

Delta Hotels Grand Okanagan Resort has a new Executive Chef. Daniel Craig joins the Delta from the Ritz Carlton Toronto where he has been the executive Chef for the past year. Chef Craig graduated with honours from Camosun College in Victoria and was the first Canadian Chef to bring home a gold medal from the Chaine des Rotisseurs Jeune Chef Concours in 2006. He joined Delta Hotels in 2006, the youngest executive Chef in the history of Delta Hotels. Chef Craig has a long list of many awards and holds a place with Team Canada in the 2019 Bocuse d’Or International competition.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade has a new 2018 board of directors. Congratulations to chair Bobby Gidda of Volcanic Hills Winery. Other executive are Craig Garries, vice-chair (PostNet West Kelowna); Brett Wike, second vice-chair (BDO Canada); Sarah Sabo, treasurer (Aries Accounting); and Gord Milsom, secretary (IPC Investment). Directors at large are Calvin Barr (Every-Clear Window Cleaning), Nelson Derickson (Westbank First Nation EDC), Alex Draper (West Kelowna Warriors), Debbie Dupasquier (Distinctly Kelowna Tours), Amber Hall, (TELUS), Ray Kandola (City Furniture and Appliances), Sara Lussier (Royal LePage) and Ed Stephens, YLW.

Diane Knowles, a certified experienced ACBL bridge teacher is starting two separate series of beginner bridge lessons. The first will be held at St. Aidan’s Church starting Feb. 19 and the second will be at Parkinson Activity Centre Feb. 20. For those who wish to brush up on their playing skills, play of the hand skills for intermediate to experienced players beings Feb. 23. Call 250-491-4704 or knowles8@shaw.ca

January is Crime Stoppers Month and 2018 marks 31 years that Crime Stoppers has been working with residents, RCMP and local media to fight crime across the region. In 1988 the organization expanded to become a Central Okanagan wide program, having started the previous year within the City of Kelowna. Since inception, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers has racked up some pretty impressive numbers. Tips Received – 25,715; Arrests Made – 2,760; Fugitives Arrested – 978; Cases Cleared – 3,737; Charge Laid – 664 and Weapons Seized – 42. The largest numbers are in the estimated value of illegal drugs taken off the street and stolen property recovered was $4,329,729 and illegal drugs recovered were $88,474,812.

Congratulations to the 2018 Tommie Award winners from the Central Okanagan, hosted by the Canadian Home Builders Association. Kati Knorr with Westwood Fine Cabinetry, Paradise Estates (Two Awards). Bercum Builders (Four Awards); DTD Developments Ltd., (Two Awards), Isabey Interiors, Predator Ridge, Gibson Contracting (Three Awards); Bellamy Homes (Four Awards), PriMe HaBitat Builders, CHBA Central Interior, Evolve Design Build, NovaRae Interiors, Sunterra Custom Homes Ltd., Begrand Fast Design, Gord Turner Renovations, Accent Renovations, Kelbrook Construction Corp., Darrel Swift with Westwood Fine Cabinetry, Ian Paine Construction and Design (Two Awards), Kelbrook Construction Corp., Thomson Dwellings, Hindbo Construction Group Inc., Edgecombe Builders Group and Thomson Dwellings. GRAND TOMMIE winners were Accent Renovations (Residential Renovator of the Year); Bellamy Homes Inc. (Single Family Home Builder of the Year Small Volume – 10 Homes or Less), Gibson Contracting (Single Family Home Builder of the Year Large Volume – 11 Homes or More), Bercum Builders (Home of the Year).

Birthdays of the week – Rick Potter (Jan. 31); Vince Lemke (Feb. 1); Rod Romanow (Feb. 2); Groundhog Day (Feb. 2); Jenny Krahn (Feb. 3); Rob Belanger (Feb. 4); Ross Fitzpatrick (Feb. 4); Ted Farr (Feb. 4); Pim Meere (Feb. 4); Jake Imrich (Feb. 5).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662, fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net. maxinedehart.ca