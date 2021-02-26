Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield. (Contributed)

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield. (Contributed)

Gender no deterrent for Kelowna businesswoman, MLA

“He looked at me, and he said, ‘You’ll never be as good of a developer as I am.’” — Renee Merrifield

In this edition of Women in Business, women were interviewed who are employed in typically male-dominated industries or in a position that was historically filled by a man.

These women share their stories of being underrepresented in their field and leadership roles – in the hope that their perseverance and success become the guiding light for the next generation of women in business, so they continue to break glass ceilings and meet their goals.

Women in Business shows who the movers and the shakers are in Kelowna and that there is always a space to share stories of successful women.

Renee Merrifield was in the development industry for two years before she learned it was “male-dominated.”

After working as a consultant for development companies in the Okanagan in the late 1990s, Merrifield decided to go out on her own, starting Troika Management Corporation. She excitedly broke the news to one of her former clients, who gave her a less than enthusiastic reaction.

The CEO-turned-MLA explained, “He looked at me, and he said, ‘You’ll never be as good of a developer as I am.’”

Not due to a lack of knowledge or initiative; she had both in droves. Rather, it was “because you’re a woman,” the man told her.

Merrifield conjured up the only response she could.

“I’ll be a better developer than you could ever be because I actually use the kitchens that I’m about to design.”

Over the next two decades, Troika grew into one of Kelowna’s largest development firms, and the Women’s Executive Network named Merrifield among Canada’s top 100 most powerful women three times.

“I never let gender be a deterrent.”

It’s a mantra Merrifield sticks to. If a financial institution demands a male cosigner on a loan application, she finds a different bank. If men control a business circle, she finds a way in.

And, it’s something she’s taking into her new role in politics — another historically male-dominated scene.

Elected as MLA for Kelowna-Mission in October 2020, Merrifield has been on the job for just more than four months. She’s taken a half-step back from Troika, still serving as the company’s CEO, but appointing a new president to handle day-to-day operations.

A fresh-face in politics, she sees similar barriers to those she vaulted in the development industry. Taking over from long-time politician Steve Thompson, who served the office for 11 years before his retirement, Merrifield has noticed differences in how she’s treated compared to her predecessor and even her long-tenured local counterparts in Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart.

“The first call … is to a male who has been there for the last 10, 15 years rather than the female who’s brand new,” she said, citing similar circles present during her time as a developer.

“Regardless of where you go, as much as we want diversity to be normal … things are moved forward through the relationship. Oftentimes, gender-based relationships are difficult to interrupt.”

But Merrifield is no slouch. Again doing everything she can to break norms, she’s taken on one of the BC Liberal Party’s most prominent positions as health critic, and there are early musings about her vying for party leadership when the time comes.

“I try to be a part of conversations; I try to make sure I have a significant impact, but also that I’m championing other women and championing what it should look like in the future regardless of what diversity is necessary.

“I believe that’s all of our roles — men or women — to be that voice and to be those champions for the next generation.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicswomen in businesswomen in politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gender no deterrent for Kelowna businesswoman, MLA
Next story
Popular Keremeos pub up for sale

Just Posted

Big White Ski Resort pictured on Feb. 26. (Big White Ski Resort)
No new COVID-19 cases at Big White in past week: IH

No more cases have been detected since IH’s last Big White Mountai update, Feb. 19

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield. (Contributed)
Gender no deterrent for Kelowna businesswoman, MLA

“He looked at me, and he said, ‘You’ll never be as good of a developer as I am.’” — Renee Merrifield

While the Okanagan Rail Trail remained open, Coldstream parks have been closed for a month now, but could re-open mid-May. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Funds link Okanagan Rail Trail to Predator Ridge

1.3-km section of multi-use trail with a safe crossing under Highway 97

The Strides to End Homelessness walk in 2017. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s 10th annual fundraiser walk a go

Funds raised through the walk will support the Mission’s shelter and women’s transitional homes

Summerhill Pyramid Winery Instagram.
Educational culinary facility proposed for Summerhill Winery

The facility would need approval from the Agricultural Land Commission

Site C will go ahead, one year later and $5.3 billion more, the NDP announced Feb 26. (BC Hydro image)
B.C. to go ahead with Site C dam, with new $16B budget and delayed to 2025

Reviews recommend more oversight, beefed up foundation stability work

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021
Kamloops-Thompson school district drafts new dress code policy after students sent home

The new policy is being created after a NorKam secondary student was sent home because of what she was wearing

After nearly 10 months of investigations, Mounties have made an arrest in the tripping of an elderly woman in Burnaby this past April. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April

32-year-old Hayun Song is accused of causing bodily harm to an 84-year-old using her walker

A local aerial photographer's drone was stolen from his car Feb. 24. (Kyle Froud photo)
New North Okanagan business deflated by thieves

Aerial photographer’s drone stolen from car overnight

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to view the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Death threats mount against Dr. Bonnie Henry, sparking condemnation from Horgan, Dix

Henry has become a staple on televisions in homes across British Columbia since January 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Image BC Coroner Services.
While B.C. overdose deaths soar, Princeton made a recovery in 2020

Between 2018 and 2020, eight Princeton residents died of suspected overdose.

Most Read