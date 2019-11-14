Gym enthusiasts invited to get in gear for kids

Spin4Kids Saturday at GoodLife Fitness

A Vernon gym is among 100 across Canada with members sweating their way to help kids get active Saturday.

Fitness lovers will gather for the Spin4Kids annual fundraiser Nov. 16 for the GoodLife Kids Foundation.

The foundation distributes grants of up to $10,000 to registered charities across Canada that offer physical activity programs for children with intellectual disabilities and autism.

“For kids with special needs, the path to getting active isn’t always as simple as joining the local sports team or signing up for lessons around the corner,” said Lisa Burrows, Executive Director, GoodLife Kids Foundation. “They might need adapted equipment or additional support and supervision. We want to help remove some of those barriers preventing children from living active lives.”

Spin4Kids participants will ride indoor spin bikes or take part in group fitness classes and lifting competitions for an hour or more throughout the day. Spin4Kids events feature great music, special guests, silent auctions, prizes, decorations, and costumes. Participants do not have to be members of GoodLife Fitness, and registration is free.

Since 2012, Spin4Kids has raised more than $5.2 million. Funds have helped organizations across Canada offer adapted sports like sledge hockey, purchase modified exercise equipment, and provide one-on-one supervision to help kids with special needs feel comfortable and succeed.

Anyone interested in getting involved can register to participate and fundraise, donate to the cause, or learn more at spin4kids.com.

Registered charities interested in applying for a grant of up to $10,000 can apply online. Grant applications opened Sept. 16 and will close Nov. 30.

