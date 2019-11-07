Ryan Holmes, chief executive officer of Hootsuite Media Inc., poses for a photograph following a Bloomberg Television interview in London, U.K., in 2017. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is making social media very relevant, Holmes said during the interview. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Hootsuite founder from B.C. seeks new CEO

Ryan Holmes moving to executive chairman of major social media management company

A top dog at a top social media company is shifting seats.

Vernon’s own Ryan Holmes led Hootsuite from it’s small beginnings to the global leaders in social media management that it is today.

“It’s with a grateful heart that I’m announcing the start of a search for Hootsuite’s next CEO candidate,” said Holmes, Hootsuite’s founder. “It’s been an honour of my lifetime to lead Hootsuite from a small company to a global enterprise of more than 1,000 employees supporting over 200,000 organizations. I’m extremely proud of what our world-class team has built together and am even more excited about what the future holds.”

Holmes will be moving to Executive Chairman once the right person is chosen.

“Looking forward to this next chapter together,” said Holmes, who attended Okanagan College in the mid-1990s where he took business, arts and computer science courses.

READ MORE: Hootsuite founder speaks

READ MORE: Speakers captivate Vernon Women in Business

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Just Posted

Lake Country RCMP seeking publics’ help in unsolved crime

Two different crimes remain unsolved dating back to late September

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Okanagan bartenders gear up for cocktail competition

The Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff takes place Thursday night

Kelowna RCMP phone number used in latest scam

RCMP warn of the latest of a scams being reported in the Okanagan

Real estate prices from Peachland to Revelstoke cooling down: report

Average condo price down 14 per cent month-over-month

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

Hootsuite founder from Okanagan seeks new CEO

Ryan Holmes moving to executive chairman of major social media management company

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Star Gazing: A Transit of Mercury

Rarely visible stellar event happening next week

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

‘They’re the first witnesses to a crime’: insects key to solving murders

Dr. Gail Anderson specialises on insects that colonize dead bodies

Most Read