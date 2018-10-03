It’s more than a workout, it’s about community

SpinCo in Kelowna claims their exercises classes are more about fun and friends

Now that fall is officially here and snow is already making its presence known, it might be time to move your outdoor activities inside.

SpinCo is enticing everyone from students, to seniors, to new-comers in Kelowna, to try exercising indoors under the lights of a disco ball.

RELATED: North Okanagan fitness specialist ranked top five in Canada

Instructor Nicole Cooper says a spin class is a full-body workout that takes just 50 minutes and is taught under low lights to provide a non-invasive atmosphere.

“The beats are high, the lights are low, it’s basically a party on a bike,” she jokes.

According to Cooper, SpinCo is about more than just working out, she says it’s about building a sense of community.

“It’s not about coming and working out by yourself and leaving,” she explains.”You get to know all your other riders, and most of all it’s fun, what is the point of working out if it’s not fun.”

As a new resident to Kelowna, Cooper came to SpinCo not just for the workout but also to meet new people.

She encourages anyone who is looking to try something new, or who is letting the rainy weather get in the way of their exercise routine, to jump on a bike.

“In the winter you can come in here, the lights are low, so it can be 7 a.m. or 9 p.m. and it’s the same class,” she says. “Rather than having to worry about being outside, you’re on a stationary bike getting that same workout but indoors.”

RELATED: Cyclist attempts to break Pan-America world record

Stationary bikes can be adjusted for each individual to suit their workout, and are low impact for those with senstive jont issues.

For more information click here.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Straight from DeHart

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets win the bid for the 2020 Memorial Cup

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Upgrade for popular Kelowna beach access

Poplar Point improvements to cost $115,000

Okanagan wine industry disappointed over USMCA-related grocery store sales changes

B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space

Okanagan author holds book signing at Indigo

James Love is the author of the Wormhole Trilogy

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Learn more about Peachland councillor candidate Mike Kent

Every week, the Captial News will ask council candidates questions about their community

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids

55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

More than 3,000 athletes in 23 sports competing at event

Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Jeanette Lambert

Coun. Jeanette Lambert is running again for the Carr’s Landing seat

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Acknowledges there’ll be problems

Most Read