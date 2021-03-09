(File photo)

(File photo)

Kelowna cannabis extraction company introduces new technology

Vitalis Extraction’s new technology is designed for efficiency

Kelowna-based cannabis and hemp extraction company announced new technology to make the job more efficient.

Vitalis Extractions announced an innovation called the Cosolvent Injection System (CIS), which injects a controlled amount of ethanol into the carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction process.

The process takes raw marijuana plants and exposes them to heat. In the case of the CO2 extraction process, the plants are ground up, placed in the extraction vessel. Carbon dioxide is then put under high temperature and pressure, forcing it into the vessel, dissolving some of the plant material to extract THC.

The ethanol injected into the vessel as CO2 means an improved amount of extracted THC.

CIS aims to increase extraction efficiency for hemp and cannabis processors, reduce runtime and operational costs and improve post-processing.

This will provide versatility in the extraction and a cost-effective solution should a manufacturer decide to expand their operations and grow product lines.

“Compared to a CO2 extraction using conventional winterization methods, or a cold ethanol extraction, the cosolvent process significantly reduces the volume of ethanol used for each gram of oil produced,” Vitalis CEO Joel Sherlock said.

The new technology launches after a year of research and real-world controlled testing on both cannabis and hemp. Vitalis chief technology officer and co-founder James Seabrook said the best part of the new CIS technology is that it can be added to a manufacturer’s existing system.

“(The Vitalis CIS has) a small footprint designed to fit into any facility layout and casing created to satisfy fire regulations,” he said.

READ: Princeton set to grow ‘magic’ mushrooms

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid
Next story
Kelowna crowned 2nd most livable place in Canada for 2021: report

Just Posted

Pharmacist Madeline Acquilano draws a syringe of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Rollout to vaccinate Kelowna’s homeless population begins, more than 80% decline

Gospel Mission, Interior Health focusing on educating residents so that when IH returns, more will say yes

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Kelowna crowned 2nd most livable place in Canada for 2021: report

Three out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.

(File photo)
Kelowna cannabis extraction company introduces new technology

Vitalis Extraction’s new technology is designed for efficiency

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (centre) and Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (left) and Andrew Nerpin follow a Steve Laycock shot into the house at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary. (Michael Burns Photography)
Tough loss for B.C. at Brier

2014 champ Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario scores two in 10th for 8-7 win over Team Laycock Tuesday

Stephen Village, a supportive housing complex located at 2025 Agassiz Road in Kelowna, B.C. (BC Housing photo)
300 supportive homes: Journey Home Society celebrates Kelowna milestone

‘We are in a housing crisis in Kelowna and COVID-19 has only made that crisis worse’

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Revelstoke’s Peter Zurba said the recent Texan storm was dangerous if people were not prepared. Luckily, he had solid winter skills learned from his Revelstoke childhood. (Submitted)
U.S. man credits Revelstoke upbringing for surviving Texas ice storm

The storm killed 82 people

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

Staff at Summerland’s municipal hall have been subjected to verbally abusive and bullying behaviour from some members of the public, municipal administrator Graham Statt says. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland municipal staff report abuse over tax and utility changes

Municipality to take zero-tolerance approach to mistreatment of staff members

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature by video link from his office, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Telus CEO says hundreds more call centre agents are being added

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read