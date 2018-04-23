Close to 30 protesters were arrested at a Trans Mountain demonstration in Burnaby. (Rogue Collective photo)

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

A little more than half of Canadians believe Kinder Morgan could have done a better job of earning public support for the Trans Mountain pipeline, a poll released Monday suggests.

Fifty-eight per cent of Canadians say the pipeline operator hadn’t properly handled publicity over the controversial project, according to data from Angus Reid Institute, which would twin an existing pipeline that extends from central Alberta to the west coast.

The project has long been the subject of public protests in B.C., as well as an escalating trade war and court action between B.C. and Alberta.

Kinder Morgan stopped all “non-essential” work on the pipeline earlier this month.

The opinion of pipeline supporters isn’t much different from that of the general population, the poll suggests.

Fifty-six per cent of supporters still thought Kinder Morgan had done a poor public relations job.

Among those opposed, 70 per cent thought the company hadn’t handled public outcry properly.

However, 60 per cent of Canadians said the protesters didn’t represent the mainstream’s views on the pipeline.

Crown counsel is currently considering criminal contempt charges against 167 anti-pipeline demonstrators for violating a court order not to go near the Trans Mountain worksite in Burnaby.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rental housing proposed for Kelowna’s BC Tree Fruit site
Next story
Deadline approaches for regional business excellence awards

Just Posted

Two-car collision on Springfield Road in Kelowna

Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes at the corner of Dilworth and Springfield.

Life on Munson Pond looking pretty bright

Earth Day event in Kelowna showcases work that’s four years in the making

Rental housing proposed for Kelowna’s BC Tree Fruit site

Proposal will add 148 new rental units on old packinghouse site

Pair of quartets headline Chamber Music Kelowna’s season finale

The Pacifica Quartet and the Dover Quartet will be gracing the Mary Irwin Theatre stage.

Kelowna-based pot chain acquired by international cannabis company

Compass Cannabis Clinic acquired in multi-million dollar deal by Isodiol International Inc.

Talent show benefits African orphanage

Summerland Secondary School students organized fundraiser

Deadline approaches for regional business excellence awards

Awards in June will celebrate top businesses in the Thompson Okanagan region

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

MMIW drone team fundraising for summer searches

Organizers expect the searches to expand this summer

Turbulent times for outgoing B.C. Lieutenant Governor

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Update: Penticton sign gets upgrade

$10-million competition for Pentic-ten

Woman found dead in car in Kamloops

A woman was found dead in a car in Kamloops, while two men also found unconscious

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Most Read