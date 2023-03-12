Wood Lake RV Park is hosting a job fair on March 20, 2023. (contributed)

Lake Country RV park prepping for summer with job fair

The business has 20 available positions

A Lake Country RV park is prepping for a busy summer and needs more hands on deck.

Wood Lake RV is hosting a hiring fair on March 20.

Both full-time and part-time positions are available ranging from ground crews and evening compliance to reception and kids activities.

There are 20 job openings for anyone aged 16 or older.

Snacks and beverages will be provided for those who attend the job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wood Lake RV Park office and clubhouse.

Lake Country

Wood Lake RV Park is hosting a job fair on March 20, 2023.
