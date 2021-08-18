Love sought for Greater Vernon businesses

There is still time for residents to nominate one of their favourite local businesses.
Nominations for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s 37th Annual Business Excellence Awards presented by MNP are open until Monday, Aug. 23.
“We have been impressed with the level of public engagement and the quality of the nominations, and there is still an opportunity to highlight your favourite business or non-profit organization,” Chamber general manager Dan Proulx said.
The nomination form is available at vernonchamber.ca.
All nominees will be given a questionnaire package that will be scored by a panel of local business leaders to determine winners.
A business only needs one nomination to qualify but past winners from the previous two years are ineligible to win in the same category.
A People’s Choice Award sponsored by Total Restoration Services will be awarded. The winner is chosen by a public vote of all nominees from the 15 categories. Voting for People’s Choice begins Sept. 13.
Winners will be announced Oct. 29 as the chamber rolls out the red carpet at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Tickets will go on sale soon at vernonchamber.ca.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.