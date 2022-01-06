Deep-Fried Pierogies, Bagel Forestiere, Duck-fat fried tortilla chips, Gnocchi Breakfast Carbonara, and Korean Bulgogi are new additions to the brunch menu at OEB (@oeb_breakfast)

Deep-Fried Pierogies, Bagel Forestiere, Duck-fat fried tortilla chips, Gnocchi Breakfast Carbonara, and Korean Bulgogi are new additions to the brunch menu at OEB (@oeb_breakfast)

New brunch spot coming to Kelowna

The restaurant will open Jan.17 at 1590 Ellis Street in the Berard District in downtown Kelowna

OEB Breakfast Co. is open for brunch in Kelowna on Jan. 17.

The breakfast joint will open its 12th location and the first in B.C.’s Interior downtown at at 1590 Ellis Street.

At capacity, the space seats 85 guests inside with an additional outdoor patio planned for the spring.

OEB is the creation of celebrated Chef, Mauro Martina, owner and founder of OEB, who opened the first location in Calgary in October 2009.

“What we do differently, is acknowledge the hard work that the farmers and producers do, by focussing on the ingredients, and then making them shine, ” said Martina. “That’s what OEB is all about.”

For more information about OEB Breakfast Co., visit eatoeb.com, like them on Facebook @oebbreakfastco or follow them on Instagram @oeb_breakfast.

