New craft brewery location chosen in Kelowna

Rustic Reel Brewing says it will produce beer at new location on Vaughan Avenue

The building at 760 Vaughan Avenue in Kelowna chosen by Rustic Reel Brewing for its new craft brewery. —Image: contributed

A craft brewer has picked a spot in Kelowna’s North End for its operations.

Rustic Reel Brewing Company says it will locate its new craft brewery at 760 Vaughan Avenue.

“A few property ideas fell through over the past year (or longer), some business plans have changed, and then all of a sudden we had it,” said the company in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“Downtown Kelowna is getting a whole lot more exciting, and we are very pleased to soon be a part of this Okanagan craft beer scene.”

The company said it plans to turn the Vaughan Avenue building into a “hub for community, friends, and of course, great craft beer.”

