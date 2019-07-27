Okanagan carts cruise professional golf tour

A Vernon company has teed up a spot on the a professional golf tour.

SC Carts was approached by the GolfBC Championship this year to to be part of the Mackenzie Tour, which is a division of the PGA. This is the fourth season that one of the stops was at Gallagher’s Canyon in Kelowna.

“We were the official work vehicle of the GolfBC Championship and also had several of our other models on display at the event,” said Jeffery Holomis of SC Carts. “The event had a fantastic turnout and we are looking forward to being part of it again next year.”

For close to 60 yrs there has really only been three major players in the golf cart industry, according to Holomis.

READ MORE: SC Carts brings new golf cart to life in Canada

“We released our line of NXT electric vehicles in 2017 after seeing an opportunity in the golf cart industry for another manufacture. We knew if we were going to be competitive in the industry we had to take a different approach to how our products are produced, marketed and supported after the sale,” said Holomis.

“We decided to focus on on the end user as opposed to fleet golf course sales. Our customers choose from one of our four base model vehicles and then we work with them through the entire design process to create their vision. This is something that the other three manufactures cannot do as they work through a dealer network where we do not.

SC Carts has shipped its vehicles throughout Canada including two stretch versions into the Kelowna International Airport.

“We are now starting to ship into the USA and will continue to develop that market as well.”

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer continues pro push with secured spot at Okanagan tour

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.