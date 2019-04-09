The fourth annual Nexus Job Fair attracted upwards of 500 people Tuesday. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

One of Okanagan’s largest hiring event draws hundreds

The 4th annual Nexus Job Fair took place at the Vernon Lodge Tuesday, April 9.

Hundreds of North Okanagan residents are on the hunt for a job.

The fourth annual Nexus job fair, which is is organized by NexusBC Community Resource Centre in partnership with WorkBC, took place Tuesday, April 9 at the Vernon Lodge in the grand ballroom.

If you missed this event, or want to broaden your job search, you can check out the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair April 11 in Kelowna.

See: Career fair on open door to opportunity

The annual Vernon Job Fair is the city’s largest hiring event.

“It’s been really good,” said Lee Brinkman, marketing coordinator with NexusBC. “It’s been nice and steady, which is nice for the employer because they can engage with each job seeker.”

Leeann Wilhelm, marketing and community liaison with WorkBC and community futures North Okanagan, said the event saw over 40 employers and about 400 – 500 job seekers.

“It’s been great, just a steady stream of people since the doors opened at 10 a.m. and it’s fantastic actually,” she said.

“This is an opportunity to come and meet the employers and chat with the folks who are doing the hiring. Most of these tables are the hiring team, the HR team and rarely do we get the opportunity to shake hands and meet people one to one. When we’re job searching, majority of the time you’re emailing or your faxing resumes in, or it’s an online application process.”

Wilhelm said that Work B.C. is heading into seasonal employment for the summer months. She said it is also a good opportunity to make a first impression, tweak resumes — with the help of Community Futures if needed — and then formally apply with an upper hand.

“When there are job fairs happening, I really encourage job seekers to come in and meet these people. Get that first impression because often you don’t get to have that opportunity.”

