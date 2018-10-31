Over $6,000 Raised for the Kelowna and Vernon SPCA

Opening date for Nordic skiing is on Friday, Nov. 16 and the Alpine opening date is expected on Thursday, Nov. 22.

Ian Jenkins, SilverStar Mountain Resort Sales and Marketing Director, Sean Hogan, Kelowna SPCA Branch Manager, Lilly, Cat Available for Adoption at the Kelowna SPCA, and Wesla Wong, SilverStar Mountain Resort Media Relations and Meteorologist. (Photo Contributed)

Halloween will be a little less scary for the animals at the local shelter thanks to the Okanagan community who came together to support the SPCA Fundraiser and Last Chance Pass Sale, co-hosted by SilverStar Mountain Resort and Bannister GM Vernon, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

Related: Vernon ski hill teams with SPCA on fundraiser

Related: BC SPCA holds province-wide adoption event

Halloween pumpkins, a custom-made dog house contributed by Bannister GM Vernon, and one of the retired SilverStar Mountain Resort Summit Lift Chairs were all exchanged for a donation to the BC SPCA. The public generously donated over $5,000, with the resort topping the total up to $6,300.

The funds will be divided between the Vernon and Kelowna SPCA branches to help pay for animal necessities.

“The proceeds and donations received by the BC SPCA from SilverStar Mountain Resort are absolutely amazing,” said Chelsea Taylor, Vernon Branch Manager. “We are so pleased and so very grateful to be receiving these much-needed funds that will go towards medical costs, spaying and neutering, and sheltering costs.”

SilverStar Mountain Resort is a proud supporter of the BC SPCA, and on-leash dogs are welcome on all of the snowshoe trails on the mountain. Anticipated opening date for Nordic skiing is on Friday, Nov. 16 and the Alpine opening date is expected on Thursday, Nov. 22.

Related: BC SPCA runs for People’s Choice award for the best PSA

Related: Dead cat found Zap-strapped sparks B.C. SPCA investigation

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.