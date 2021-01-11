The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Pandemic job concerns could pose problem in long-term, Bank of Canada says

Lockdowns in the spring of 2020 led to a historic drop in employment with about three million jobs lost

Consumers’ concerns about finding work during the pandemic could signal longer-term problems for the country’s labour market, the Bank of Canada says.

The central bank’s quarterly survey on consumer expectations showed that respondents believed they were less likely to find a new job if they lost their current one.

Although respondents were less concerned about losing their current jobs, they were also less likely to leave their job voluntarily, suggesting that Canadians remain concerned about the health of the job market.

Bank of Canada officials wrote that people appear unwilling to change jobs until the situation normalizes. That means less “moving up” between jobs that the bank warned could weigh on future wage growth and lead to lower productivity that would impact the economy overall.

The survey of consumer expectations was conducted during November just as COVID-19 case counts started to rise nationally, but before lockdowns in some provinces.

Lockdowns in the spring of 2020 led to a historic drop in employment with about three million jobs lost. Asked whether new restrictions would be better or worse economically, three-quarters of respondents in the survey said they expected lockdowns now to have a similar or slightly smaller impact on their hours worked, earnings and spending.

“Most respondents do not expect the threat from COVID‑19 to diminish before the second half of 2021,” the report said.

“Expectations among many for a slow return to normal — or even no return to normal for some — suggest the possibility of a lasting impact from the crisis.”

Heading into the end of 2020, the outlook overall seemed to be more positive than it was a few months earlier. Despite rising case counts, there was also positive news about vaccines.

The bank’s quarterly business outlook survey also released Monday suggested business sentiment improved in line with news about vaccines, with more companies saying they planned to hire and invest than in the fall of 2020.

However, the bank said most businesses don’t expect the positive impacts of vaccinations to materialize until later this year.

Nor are the impacts going to be widespread. The business outlook survey noted that one-third of companies polled didn’t expect their sales to return to pre-pandemic levels in the next 12 months.

“Despite the upbeat headline figures, the underlying story is mixed with services sectors continuing to struggle amid ongoing restrictions,” wrote BMO’s Benjamin Reitzes in an analysis.

“Still, with the vaccine being distributed the outlook is brighter than it was a quarter ago.”

Also contributing to the positive outlook for businesses was ongoing government aid programs.

Households expected interest rates to stay lower than their pre-pandemic levels for the next two years. The report noted that views about access to consumer credit deteriorated from the previous quarter “to their lowest level so far, indicating tighter credit conditions since the onset of the pandemic.”

The central bank’s next scheduled rate announcement is on Jan. 20, when the Bank of Canada will also release its updated economic and inflation outlook.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem has said repeatedly the bank’s key policy rate will remain at 0.25 per cent, which is as low as the bank has said it is willing to go, until an economic recovery is well underway.

CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes wrote that the results in the two surveys don’t point to any need by the Bank of Canada to take immediate monetary action.

“While both surveys were taken well-before the latest spike in virus cases and the associated necessary shutdowns, they suggest that businesses and households saw light at the end of the tunnel,” Mendes wrote.

“The erosion of longer-term inflation expectations in the consumer survey might provide central bankers with a bit more cause for concern.”

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
At least 4 million Canadians need vaccines for country to look at reopening economy: RBC

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
25-year-old dies after collision between SUV and semi on Highway 97

Investigators searching for witnesses, surveillance footage

A member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps)
Another Central Okanagan school flagged for COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health announced a third school exposure event on Jan. 10

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of the church on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

Kelowna Secondary School. (File)
Two more Central Okanagan schools exposed to COVID-19 in first week back

Three SD23 schools recorded virus exposures in the first week after the winter break

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Affordable housing, active transportation among Kelowna’s key 2021 projects

The city’s 2021 Action Plan outlines more than 120 projects

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring is among the elected officials in the region who have taken to social media to disavow COVID-19-related racism in the community. (File photo)
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

North Cowichan Mayor Siebring, Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among those to speak out

Lake Country Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire off Commonwealth Road Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (District of Lake Country)
Lake Country home damaged in fire

No one was hurt; smoke and fire damage to portion of home

(RCMP)
RCMP still looking for Alberta man missing since 2019, now believed to be in B.C.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing

Twelve-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm and her family are in Pittsburgh awaiting surgeries this month to remove tumours from a rare form of cancer. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Krawczyk family in Pittsburgh awaiting surgeries for Halle

Three operations for 12-year-old from the Shuswap scheduled in January with renowned doctor and team

A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren’t cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)
Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Police now looking for witnesses

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: Vancouver Canucks say they’ll be back on the ice after COVID scare

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Director of police services Clayton Pecknold speaks during a press conference at the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 19, 2016. Accessibility to British Columbia’s municipal police complaints process can and should be improved, its commissioner says, as the office faces criticism from both legal advocates and the head of Vancouver’s police union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Change needed for access, outreach: B.C. police complaints commissioner

The office only investigates the 14 municipal police departments in B.C., not the RCMP

Most Read