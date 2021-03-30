The Nautical Dog Cafe at Skaha marina is getting its patio ready in hopes Mother Nature will provide where provincial restrictions have taken away indoor dining. (Facebook)

Penticton restaurants reeling under new restrictions

Staff hours being cut, food already ordered as the province pauses indoor dining until April 19

The Penticton Chamber is urging the province to consider regional restrictions rather than penalizing the entire province.

The board of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is concerned with Monday’s announcement of further restrictions due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases, mainly in the Fraser Health region.

“Although we understand that case counts are rising in some areas of the province, Interior Health and Penticton, in particular, are not seeing case counts like they are in Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health,” said Nicole Clark, past president and chair of the Advocacy Committee.

“This is a real blow to our restaurant industry and their employees. Like everyone, they have had to find a way to operate safely and are doing so.”

“This latest announcement could mean the end for some of our businesses who are struggling to stay afloat. These consequences outweigh the risk given how hard restaurant owners and employees are working to keep everyone safe.”

Restaurants across B.C. and in Penticton were given no notice that the province would be pausing indoor dining as of midnight Monday, March 29 carrying through to April 19.

For Elma Restaurant, a fairly new upscale Turkish restaurant on Lakeshore Drive, the restrictions hit hard.

“These new restrictions are definitely yet another blow to the restaurant industry. It has already been a very challenging year made more difficult in the past four months with the core bubble ban when dining out,” said Elma owner Ayse Barluk.

“For us specifically, today’s (March 29) unexpected regulation means yet another challenging revaluation of our business model and staffing over the next three weeks, maybe even longer.

“Not to mention the fact that we have standing food orders and inventory that will potentially go to waste, as well as staff schedules that ultimately need to be cancelled because the government and health officials have yet again failed to give us ample notice to deal with these issues.”

One thing that has gone right through this pandemic, is the support of the community, said Barluk.

Elma will be offering take-out during limited hours while they come up with a game plan.

The Barley Mill is one of the places that had planned on cooking up an Easter dinner.

“Easter dinner could have been enjoyed in our Barley Mill home, but instead, I believe many people will be inviting guests into their own homes,” said Kori Wyborn, marketing manager for Barley Mill.

One saving grace from the province’s announcement is that patios can remain open.

“Our patio plans to be open this Friday or Saturday after our new roof is complete. We feel lucky that we have one of the biggest patios in town, with some heaters in place.

However, for restaurant staff, the new restrictions offered a devastating blow, as shifts will be cut down or cut out altogether.

La Casa Ouzeria co-owner Lia Portalaki said the new restrictions will be hard on staffing and guests.

“We are not ready to set up patio so it really does hurt. Loss of revenue, waste of inventory and loss of wages for our staff. It feels like we just went backwards. But we are going to get past these three weeks as we got past 2020.

“We are going to make the best of delivery and takeout. And even personally delivery to our customers as we miss them. They are a big part of what makes us La Casa Ouzeria.”

For Nautical Dog Cafe at Skaha marina, they are gearing up to have their patio ready for the weekend.

“Thankfully we already have systems in place and we don’t have to reinvent the wheel as we did a year ago,” said cafe owner Kirsten (Fergy) Ferguson.

She also offers a gentle reminder to everyone.

“Whether you are moved to contest the government’s decisions, protest or be safety compliant, remember that us little guys have rules to follow to remain open and ask you all to be patient with us while we move through these new restrictions,” said Ferguson.

READ MORE: BC stops indoor dining, church service, group fitness, travel

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mushroom-picking robot developed in Salmon Arm receives government backing
Next story
Armstrong OKs sidewalk patios in wake of new orders

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Large Kelowna RCMP presence near KLO after high-speed chase

KLO is closed between Gordon and Richter Street

Summerhill Pyramid Winery is one of many patios that remain open in Kelowna. (Summerhill Pyramid Winery/ Facebook)
COVID-19: B.C. has banned indoor food service. Here’s a list of Kelowna restaurants with patios

You can still support local businesses in a safe way amid new provincial restrictions

A Shuswap Search and Rescue team of six helped to rescue three men, two Kelowna residents and one from the Sicamous area who, after spending the night in a ravine between the Owlhead and Blue Lake cabins, were airlifted to safety on Monday, March 29, 2021. (File photo)
Two Kelowna sledders among party rescued after night on mountains near Sicamous

Call made to search and rescue after one of the men didn’t show up for work

An empty bar is seen in the Granville Street entertainment district just after 9 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A public health order was issued that instructed liquor stores, restaurants, bars and pubs to end liquor sales at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a bid to control COVID-19 transmission at St. Patrick’s Day festivities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Central Okanagan restaurant owners frustrated following indoor dining ban

“Restaurants are painted with a brush of being the root of all evil,” said 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar owner

Police cordoned off three suites at Golden Age Apartments on Prior Road in Rutland on Sunday, March 21. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Attempted murder charge laid in domestic violence-related Rutland shooting

Darin Holden, 52, has been charged with attempted murder

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

SilverStar Mountain Resort is still slated to close for the season April 5, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
SilverStar pivots amid new COVID-19 orders

With one week to go, dining options shift under new public health orders

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

A Comox Valley woman used her experience battling COVID-19 to encourage others to get vaccinated. Black Press file photo
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience

“Hopefully, (my story) can show that someone you love can go through (COVID) and it is real …”

B.C. employers can apply for a tax credit for hiring, rehiring laid-off employees or increasing hours. (Vernon Morning Star)
B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 hiring, rehiring tax credit

Credit can be applied to outstanding employer health tax

Ken Meuckon on March 26, 2021, next to a photo of the tracks he found on his property near Coombs Junction in the winter of 2019. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. man asks: Barefoot Bigfoot or just big-footed bear tracks?

Frightening recent encounter brings back memories of strange print found on property

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks’ Adam Gaudette celebrated a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice

The forward played 11 minutes on ice during Vancouver’s last game, March 24

Armstrong restaurants like the Station Diner on Pleasant Valley Boulevard have received the support of the city and Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce to use city sidewalks and parking spaces for patio service until April 19 in wake of the provincial health order update Monday, March 29. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong OKs sidewalk patios in wake of new orders

City throws support behind restaurants to allow expansion through to April 19

Most Read