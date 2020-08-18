Popular downtown Kelowna coffee shop sold

Giobean has been sold to another local coffee company

After more than a decade of serving up lattes and snacks, a popular downtown Kelowna coffee shop is under new ownership.

Gio and Lucy Lauretta made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 18, that they’ve sold the cafe to Eurobean Ltd., a local company owned by Jared and Gordon McIntyre.

“Thank you for your loyal patronage of Giobean,” reads the post.

The shop will still continue to sell the Laurettas’ popular Giobean coffee under the new ownership and beans will remain available for purchase in-store.

