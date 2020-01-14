Black Crow Cannabis is just one of Vernon’s many pot shops now open in town. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Pot shops greenlit by North Okanagan community

Two applications for cannabis companies to be passed on to province

Two more pot shops have been given the green light by Vernon city councillors.

Calgary-based Cannabis Cowboys, slated for the Fruit Union Plaza on Highway 6, and Arcannabis Store’s relocation to the 1800 block of Kalamalka Lake Road were given the go-ahead at council’s Jan. 13 meeting.

The applications will be forwarded to the province for approval.

Coun. Dalvir Nahal was the only councillor to object to the cannabis store seeking a Highway 6 address — the business plaza location neighbours a supportive housing unit.

The city staff report said council’s approval of a cannabis retail store at this location would have “minimal impact on the community as long as all federal, provincial and municipal regulations are adhered to.”

No objections were received from neighbouring businesses while the Downtown Vernon Association and the property owner had submitted letters of support in favour of Cannabis Cowboys’ application.

The cannabis company slated for Kalamalka Lake Road received three responses in support from neighbouring property owners and businesses, one indicating no objection and one in opposition. Council voted unanimously to pass the application forward to the province.

Upon approval of both applications, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming made note that the city has officially dealt with all cannabis retail applications submitted before the July application cutoff imposed by council.

Matt Nicholas, owner of Vernon’s Black Crow Cannabis, runs one of the many pot shops now open in town. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

