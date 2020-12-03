A private retail non-medical cannabis store has been proposed for the Mall at Piccadilly. The application will go to Salmon Arm Council’s planning meeting for a referral on Dec. 7. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Retail cannabis store proposed for Salmon Arm’s Mall at Piccadilly

Application to come to council’s planning meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.

A cannabis store has been proposed for the Mall at Piccadilly in Salmon Arm.

The location listed in a city staff report is the retail space just inside and to the left of the mall doors facing Sport Chek.

In B.C., the Liquor Cannabis Regulation Branch regulates private retail non-medical cannabis sales. The branch’s approval system, however, relies on local government responses to cannabis store applications, so the application has gone to council for approval.

Although city policy allows only four cannabis retail stores within ‘the core commercial area,’ the mall is outside that area and no maximum has been set in what’s called ‘the commercial area.’

The application for the Inspired Cannabis Co. is the tenth council has considered.

Six received approval from council, four of them in the core. One of the four is still listed as pending. Of the two approved outside the core, one is in Canoe and the other was to be built on the SmartCentres site near Walmart. The store on First Nations land did not require city approval.

Read more: Cannabis cultivation, extraction facilities planned for Salmon Arm

Read more: Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store up and running

The proposal for the Inspired Cannabis Co. is coming to the Monday, Dec. 7 meeting of the city’s development and planning services committee, which starts at 8 a.m. The public will then be notified and a hearing scheduled.

The report from city staff supports the application as it fits with city policy, but mentions a concern regarding the proximity of the proposed location to the public library.

“However, the policy only specifies that cannabis retail stores should not be located within 500 metres of a school but does not speak to libraries,” the report stated.

