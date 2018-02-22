A sniper action photo taken on Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s pipecoaster where the Revelstoke based startup will be bringing RFID technology to 360 degree cameras this summer. (Sniper Action Photo/Facebook)

Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

Sniper Action Photo operates 30 photo installations in Canada, the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean

A Revelstoke-based startup is bringing smart chip technology to 360 degree cameras.

Patrons of Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s two-year old mountain coaster will be the first to get to see some of it when they install an automated video system there this summer.

Related: The pipe coaster opens are Revelstoke Mountain Resort for second season

The company was born after Dave Grimsdell spent 10 years riding mountain bikes in Whistler and realized he didn’t have a single photo to show for it. That inspired him to think about developing an automated photography system that could capture him enjoying the activities he loved. He later met Ryan Johnson while there young children played and the company was born.

Related: Sniper Action Photo melds technology into action photography business

Today, Sniper Action Photo operates 30 installations across Canada, the United States, Central America and the Caribbean. They provide high resolution automated photo systems for adventure parks, mountain bike operations, sightseeing chairlifts in Central America, ziplines and other kinds of outdoor activities.

Sniper Action Photo is currently going through the Kootenay Association for Science and Technology’s (KAST) Venture Acceleration Program.

For more information see, sniperphoto.com

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Just Posted

Greyhound changes include reduced service in Okanagan

B.C. Passenger Board approves bus line’s plan to cut routes and reduce service across B.C.

Semi fire impacting Highway 33

Fire crews are at the scene of a big rig on fire on Highway 33 in Joe Rich

Serwa cheering parties as Kelowna skier goes for gold

Kelsey Serwa will ski in the women’s ski cross event this evening in Kelowna

Better information needed in emergencies

Lake Country - Suggestions were made to better communicate with tourists during emergencies

Central Okanagan commuters struggle with icy roads

Slick roads amounted to a long commute for a Okanagan motorists Thursday… Continue reading

Your Feb. 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in their yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

Sniper Action Photo operates 30 photo installations in Canada, the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean

Former Rockets named university all stars

Goalie Jordon Cook and defenceman Jesse Lees having good CIS hockey seasons

Albas disappointed by Alberta ban of B.C. wine

MP has worked to remove barriers to the sale of wine and other alcohol products between provinces

Crowns asks for more time in case of Victoria man charged with double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

Most Read