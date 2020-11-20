According to Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s website the mountain boasts North America’s greatest vertical at 1,713 metres (5,620 ft) along with an average snowfall of 10.5 metres (34.4 ft). (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort encourages locals only skiing during non-essential travel ban

Resort expected to open Nov. 27

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is encouraging everyone to abide by the province-wide travel restrictions to avoid non-essential travel.

“We are excited to welcome back Revelstoke residents…but we encourage all other skiers and riders to reschedule their travel plans until after the restrictions have been lifted,” said Kevin Manuel, spokesperson.

READ MORE: Several Revelstoke businesses adjust services due to COVID-19 spike

The resort is scheduled to open Nov. 27 and masks are mandatory for anyone over the age of three everywhere on the resort including all indoor facilities, lift lines and while riding the gondola and chairlifts.

Tourism Revelstoke and the resort have paused advertisements aimed at enticing non-locals.

“If you are thinking of skiing, go to a local mountain,” said Bonnie Henry, the province’s top doctor, in a press conference on Nov. 19.

Despite the province’s urging people to avoid non-essential travel, Manuel said the resort hopes the overall season will not be significantly impacted beyond the original plan, but noted things will certainly look a bit different with travel restrictions in place.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

On Nov. 19, B.C.’s ban on private gatherings in the Lower Mainland has been extended province-wide for at least another two weeks. Masks are now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

Henry said the coming weeks will be the most difficult in our pandemic. The government’s focus is on slowing the spread to protect those who are most at risk and keep important activities, like schools, open.

Mayor Gary Sulz said if out-of-towners do still travel to Revelstoke for whatever the reason, he said to show them kindness and understanding.

