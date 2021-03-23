Salmon Arm entrepreneur adds more honours to her growing stack of awards

Missy MacKintosh, founder/CEO with MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, was named a top-five finalist on March 22, 2021 in three of six categories with the Small Business BC Awards. (White Willow Photography)

Monday, March 22 was an outstanding way to start the week for Missy MacKintosh.

The same day she was swept up in renovations for her new downtown Salmon Arm store, she learned that MisMacK Clean Cosmetics had been nominated in three of six categories in the Small Business BC Awards.

“I’m truly honoured to be a finalist for three categories. This is unreal!” she said. “I don’t think it has completely sunk in yet with the store renos going on at the same time. To think exactly a year ago we weren’t too sure if we would survive during the pandemic, to fast forward being a finalist in not one but three categories, brings me to tears. Thank you so much to the community for all the love and support. We wouldn’t be here with you.”

The three categories are: Best Youth Entrepreneur Award, Best Community Impact Award and Best Innovation Award.

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics are described in the company bio as clean, green and performing better than mainstream products.

MacKintosh said every aspect of the brand has been designed in her basement in Canoe while working directly with a female Canadian chemist to create the MisMacK formulas.

In announcing the top-five finalists in each category, Small Business BC Award wrote that the nominees were chosen from 937 nominations representing 558 small businesses in 88 community across B.C.

Small Business BC CEO, Tom Conway remarked: “I think it’s clear from the overwhelming number of nominations and the more than 50,000 public votes, that the spirit of support for small business runs strong in our province. This has been the most difficult year for small business owners and now their communities are standing behind them, recognizing what they’ve been through and celebrating their success.”

The top five finalists will now be required to make a presentation to a panel of judges, pitching why their business should win an award.

The winners will be announced over the course of a three-day virtual gala, from May 4 to 6. The winners will receive $1,500, a short video shot by a professional film crew of their business, and an all-access pass to Small Business BC’s services.

