Memberships with the Larch Hills Nordic Society have surged this winter as people look for a safe, local option for outdoor recreation. (File photo)

Memberships with the Larch Hills Nordic Society have surged this winter as people look for a safe, local option for outdoor recreation. (File photo)

Shuswap retailers see strong demand for Nordic ski gear, inventory shortages

Surge in interest attributed to COVID-19 restrictions and demand for safe recreation

Salmon Arm residents wanting to try out cross-country skiing this winter may be renting gear if they don’t already own it.

Boots, poles, skis, etc. are all in short supply among retailers this year, and not just in the Shuswap.

John Thielman of John’s Ski Shack, located en route to the Larch Hills cross-country ski area, joked his business will soon be just an athletic clothing store given how quickly gear has been selling.

“We’re always busy but this time of year, but this year seems exceptionally so,” said Thielman. “I’m starting to run out of certain sizes of skis and boots but it’s starting to be pinchy – tough to find the stuff.”

It’s the same at Skookum Cycle & Ski in Salmon Arm.

“We have some stuff left still… we can still do packages and stuff like that, but it’s not like it was back in October when one could just walk in… and we’d have your boot size and everything,” said Skookum owner Tom Peasgood.

“I know Vernon sold out, Kelowna sold out, we’re basically sold out, Kamloops is basically sold out… There’s nothing anywhere.”

There are a number of factors at play behind the shortages, most related to COVID-19, and cross-country skiing being an outdoors sport people can safely enjoy without having to come into contact with others.

Larch Hills Nordic Society president Suzy Beckner said memberships this year have exceeded past numbers. And Thielman is seeing plenty of people who are new to the area and wanting to try out the sport.

Read more: Early snow means early cross-country skiing at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Read more: VIDEO: Passholders enjoy sunny opening day at Silver Star Mountain

“At least once or twice a day I’m hearing that from people; ‘We just moved up from the Sunshine Coast,’ or they moved here from Victoria or Alberta,” said Thielman, adding some of those people were influenced by the “Best place to live in B.C.” nod from Maclean’s magazine Salmon Arm received in 2019.

“This year I even ordered more (gear) and last year was slow and I had old stock which is all gone now,” said Thielman. “It’s pretty handy to have a sports store this year.”

Another challenge is that suppliers are out of inventory – Peasgood said they’ve been sold out since September. He explained how, according to his suppliers, stores back east ordered extra gear in August and absorbed additional inventory coming into Canada.

“We’re one of only a few B.C. shops that actually got out ahead of it and placed a secondary order back in September…,” said Peasgood, explaining it was the same situation with bikes, including fat bikes – a popular winter ride, which are also currently unavailable.

This systemic shortage of inventory, Peasgood explained, traces back to a lack of parts being made during the pandemic.

“Right now there’s thousands of bike frames waiting for bike parts and Shimano and SRAM are so far behind, there’s going to be a two-to-three-month gap where there won’t be many bikes to purchase…,” said Peasgood.

Regarding Nordic skiing, Skookum and John’s still offer rentals, with both locations having sanitization methods in place to keep staff and the public safe. Both locations also provide servicing for ski equipment.

Looking ahead to summer 2021, Peasgood said bike parts are already coming in and he expects bikes will be back in and ready to roll come February or March.

“We have all our orders in and they were all in on time so it’s going to happen,” said Peasgood. “We’re just like every other bike shop in Canada, we’re just in the queue and we just have to wait until they get here.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cross country skiingSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A taste of Italy is coming to Penticton

Just Posted

Cases of COVID-19 have been announced at two more Kelowna schools. (File photo)
Two more Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 exposures

In the past three days, 13 local schools have reported COVID-19 exposures, some repeatedly

Storm Sampson
West Kelowna boy missing since Thursday

Storm Sampson, 10, was last seen at 3 p.m Dec. 17

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Small stove fire quickly knocked down in West Kelowna

Crews responded to the fire at 2465 Main Street around 8:30 p.m. after a stove lit a nearby wall

Don Gigliotti’s soon-to-be-open Caffe d’Italia on Main Street in downtown Penticton will be the city’s first authetntic Italian cafe. (Jesse Day - Western News)
A taste of Italy is coming to Penticton

Caffe d’Italia, a new authentic Italian cafe on Main Street, is preparing for opening day

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

Memberships with the Larch Hills Nordic Society have surged this winter as people look for a safe, local option for outdoor recreation. (File photo)
Shuswap retailers see strong demand for Nordic ski gear, inventory shortages

Surge in interest attributed to COVID-19 restrictions and demand for safe recreation

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Seven-year-old Blake Karlson presents George Pugh of the Summerland Fire Department with a donation of $2,867 for the annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens toy drive. Karlson raised the money by baking and selling 310 dozen cookies. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Seven-year-old Summerland girl raises nearly $3,000 for toy drive

Sale of 310 dozen cookies provides funding for annual gift drive

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read