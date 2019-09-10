B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents first quarter financial results, Sept. 10, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

A 16 per cent reduction in home sales and a slump in the forest industry have reduced the B.C. government’s estimated surplus by $95 million, Finance Minister Carole James says.

Home sales fell by 16 per cent from April through July, compared to the first quarter of the last fiscal year, James said as she released the B.C. government’s first quarter results for the fiscal year.

Despite struggles in the forest industry and continued cooling of the housing market, the province’s private sector economic forecast council expects its annual growth for 2020 to lead the country. Growth is forecast at 2.4 per cent for B.C., compared to 2.2 per cent for Alberta and 1.8 per cent in Ontario, according to council member Bank of Montreal, CIBC, National Bank, Royal Bank, ScotiaBank and TD.

more to come…

Previous story
Teal-Jones shuts down remaining B.C. coast logging operations

Just Posted

Housing experts meet for conference in Kelowna

The conference saw more than 150 housing officials from across B.C. on Monday

Let the games begin: 55+ BC Games underway in Kelowna

Stage is set for the 2019 55+ BC Games to take over the streets, waters and fields of Kelowna

Extension granted for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant in West Kelowna

The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant now has until March 2022 to complete construction

Kelowna family foundation help stock food bank shelves

The Gardiner Family Foundation donated $20,000 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank

YMCA hiring fair in West Kelowna

The Child Care Day of Hiring at the WorkBC Centre takes place Sept. 12

VIDEO: Power outage sparked for North Okanagan residents

Watch the sparks fly from power pole transformer

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

Street population keeping North Okanagan bylaw busy

Meanwhile RCMP is getting creative with its approach

Summerland Chamber asks for city name

Change in designation seen as advantage in attracting investment

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

Festivalgoers to forage for fungi in the Shuswap

Fungi Festival runs Sept. 27 to 29, with events centered at the legion hall

Penticton senior accused of attempted murder in alleged stabbing

A 77-year-old Penticton man was arrested and charged last week

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Most Read