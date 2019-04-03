Straight from Dehart

The Brook Bar and Grill at Michaelbrook Golf Club has a new general manager, new chef and new menu with affordable pricing.

Formerly with Rose’s Pub for many years, Andrew Neville is the new general manager while Sandy Spencer is the new chef. The restaurant seats 125 inside and 150 on the expansive patio, and is now open for breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Lunch and dinner is served until 9 p.m., seven days a week. Watch for happy hour with beverages and food from 2 to 5 p.m., wing night Wednesdays with homemade sauces and more share plates, along with daily specials and a gluten friendly menu. On Sunday evenings, The Brook Bar and Grill offers a roast beef dinner with all the fixings for $14.95. Some of the other menu items they offer are salads, pizza, sandwiches, burgers, entrees of liver and onions (which they are famous for), ribs, fish and chips, schnitzel, cannelloni and steak sandwich. Tom Stanbrook is the owner of Michaelbrook Golf Club and Brook Bar and Grill. Call 250-763-7888.

Breezeway Boutique (Se Vente Imports) is tucked away in the corner of Guichican Village at 114-2365 Gordon Dr. Owned and operated by Olecia Kelly, who has been in the industry many years in Vancouver. She went back to school in her 50s for esthetics to start a new career. Catering to ladies ages 40 to 80 years of age, the 450-square-foot shop is chock full of dresses, tops, jeans with pearl studded fringe, jean jackets, pants, shorts, sweaters, beautiful short ponchos for elegant or casual wear, leggings embroidered with fringes, purses, jewellery and accessories. Open Monday to Saturday, call 778-478-1604 or email tokellys@shaw.ca.

New and Used

New Wave Appliances has opened in Rutland at 150 Asher Rd., owned by Tyler McCartney. If you are looking to purchase new or simply want to save a few dollars by purchasing used, New Wave might be the place to visit. Business hours vary so call before you go at 250-878-2951.

Looking for a new book to read?

He’s done it again. Bill Peckham’s new book Grandpa Mac and Billy is hot off the press. It is a memoir of his relationship with his maternal grandfather. Each story is 500 words or fewer as this is a true pocket book. The stories follow his grandfather’s relationship from a wee tot to an adult and his experiences in WW I to his passing at age 97. This is Peckham’s fifth collection of short stores since he started writing at age 72 in 2003. It sells for only $10, available by calling 250-860-2420.

Marie Shandalla, of Earthly Creations Floral Art Gift Gallery at 2630 Pandosy St., sent a reminder of some important dates for special arrangements. Easter Week is April 14 to 22, Administrative Secretaries Week is April 22 to 27 and Mother’s Day Week is May 5 to 12. Call early to order at 250-861-5825 or Marie @earthlycreations.net.

Clarence Johnson, a volunteer ambassador with Kelowna’s official parade float, is gearing up with Lady of the Lake Olivia Solano and 1st Princess Jennifer Werner to attend the Tacoma Parade on April 6. Their next parade will be at the local Rutland May Days on May 18.

Safeway family member of 27 years and a father of eight children, Ryan Lomax was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last year. With Ryan being off work for treatment and some of his treatment not covered, the employees have come together to host a benefit for the family. The benefit is April 14 at Rusty’s Sports Lounge, 1525 Dilworth Rd., from 4 to 9 p.m. All you can eat burger buffet (beef, chicken, vegan) tickets are $30/person. Organizers looking for donations for the silent auction, a raffle and other fundraising items. All money raised will go into a trust fund for Ryan and the children. For tickets or donations contact Lisa Leckie (250-712-9669), Jamie Moffatt (250-215-3349) or Brenda Bentien (250-762-2170).

National Volunteer Week

In honour of National Volunteer Week, I would like to thank the Kelowna Hostesses for their ongoing dedication they show time after time to both the City of Kelowna and West Kelowna. I am very proud that they supported me for 20 years with our drive-thru breakfast. To join contact president Brenda Scruton at 250-452-6719.

If you are an outdoor enthusiast and would like to explore and learn more about hunting, fishing and conservation, you will not want to miss the BC Interior Sportsman Show this weekend at the Capital News Centre. With more than 60 exhibitors and hourly presentations and demos, attendees can speak to experts on wildlife conservation, shop from exhibitors and enter to win great door prizes. Guest speakers are Travis O’Shea, world elk calling champion; Dean Trumbley, wildlife biologist and host of Bushnell’s Trigger Effects; and Don Freschi, host of the popular TV show Sport Fishing On The Fly. It’s also a great opportunity for those who are new to hunting and fishing and would like to learn more about the sport and how to get started. Tickets only $10 for youth and adults and kids 12 and under are free. Check out www.bcinteriorsportsmanshow.com for ore information.

Jaxon Jurome is an artist and second vice-president of the Federation of Canadian Artists Central Okanagan chapter, which is the largest FCA chapter in Canada. He is also the head organizer chapter’s OASIS event on April 27 and 28 at the UBCO campus, which includes an Inspirational Arts Symposium followed by an art workshop day. This event is an opportunity for all levels of artists and art lovers to come together to be inspired and learn from other senior acclaimed artists. Guest artists/speakers are Brian Buckrell, Jean Pederson and Renata Kerr. Tickets can be purchased at www.CentralOkanaganFCA.com. Attendees can join in on just the symposium or get the full experience by purchasing a seat at one of the very popular workshops. This symposium is linked to the OASIS Art Exhibition held in the Peachland Art Gallery the entire month of July. Angie Kirschner is the secretary of the association.

Mark your calendar

Mark these two dates in your calendar for Cops for Kids. Wednesday, April 17, is the Kelowna Jail and Bail at Orchard Park Shopping Centre. You might be arrested once in your life for a good deed, which is collecting money for bail for charity. Tuesday, May 14, is the Cops for Kids Charity Golf Tournament at Predator Ridge Resort. Early bird pricing until April 15.

Voices in the Valley, the BC Choral Federation’s Seniors’ ChorFest Gala Concert takes place April 12, 7:30 p.m., at the First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Rd. The event will bring together more than 200 seniors singers from many B.C. communities. Tickets available at Mosaic Books or at the door.

Hoodoo Adventure Tourism has recently took over the operations of the Chute Lake Lodge on Chute Lake Road in Naramata, offering year-round accommodation and activities such as cycling, canoeing, fishing, Nordic skiing ice fishing, skating, snowmobiling or ATVing. They offer shuttles and have eight cabins sleeping two to nine people per cabin, eight lodge rooms and a 60-seat restaurant. Hoodoo Adventure was established in 2007, based in Penticton, with the only climbing gym in the South Okanagan and now they are looking to expand their adventures up the valley into Kelowna. They offer adventure tourism such as cycling on the KVR, kayaking rock climbing, single track mountain biking and hiking, including bike, SUP and kayak rentals. They also offer youth programs for school and holidays camps for all ages, starting at age 4, corporate team building events with groups of four to 400 with all kinds of themes and abilities, annual events such as Ski2Tree, Elevator Race, Freak’n Farmer, Beer Run, Throwdown and Santa Run. Lyndie Hill is the CEO and general manager of the company. More information online at www.hoodooadventures.ca or www.chutelakelodge.ca, or call Lyndie at 250-490-6084.

Birthdays of the week:

Happy 50th Karen Hill, Kelowna Capital News (Apr. 1); happy 55th Francis Cheng (Mar. 30); Amber Firkins (Apr. 3); Rick Methot (Apr. 3); Ken Bessason (Apr. 3); Dee Essler (Apr. 4); Savannah Bagshaw (Apr. 4); Steve Stecko (Apr. 4); Kevin Flood (Apr. 7); Krista Lusted (Apr. 8); Lyal Shoemaker (Apr. 4); Brenda Erickson (Apr. 8); Rienhold (Tiny) Gerl (Apr.8); Catherine Wilson (Apr. 9); Susan Ogilvie (Apr. 9); Jeff Kumagai (Apr. 9);

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546, fax 250-860-3173, email dehartmaxine@gmail.com.