Straight from Dehart

The Brook Bar and Grill at Michaelbrook Golf Club has a new general manager, new chef and new menu with affordable pricing.
Formerly with Rose’s Pub for many years, Andrew Neville is the new general manager while Sandy Spencer is the new chef. The restaurant seats 125 inside and 150 on the expansive patio, and is now open for breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Lunch and dinner is served until 9 p.m., seven days a week. Watch for happy hour with beverages and food from 2 to 5 p.m., wing night Wednesdays with homemade sauces and more share plates, along with daily specials and a gluten friendly menu. On Sunday evenings, The Brook Bar and Grill offers a roast beef dinner with all the fixings for $14.95. Tom Stanbrook is the owner of Michaelbrook Golf Club and Brook Bar and Grill. Call 250-763-7888.
New and Used
New Wave Appliances has opened in Rutland at 150 Asher Rd., owned by Tyler McCartney. If you are looking to purchase new or simply want to save a few dollars by purchasing used, New Wave might be the place to visit. Business hours vary so call before you go at 250-878-2951.
Looking for a new book to read?
He’s done it again. Bill Peckham’s new book Grandpa Mac and Billy is hot off the press. It is a memoir of his relationship with his maternal grandfather. Each story is 500 words or fewer as this is a true pocket book. The stories follow his grandfather’s relationship from a wee tot to an adult and his experiences in WW I to his passing at age 97. This is Peckham’s fifth collection of short stores since he started writing at age 72 in 2003. It sells for only $10, available by calling 250-860-2420.
Clarence Johnson, a volunteer ambassador with Kelowna’s official parade float, is gearing up with Lady of the Lake Olivia Solano and 1st Princess Jennifer Werner to attend the Tacoma Parade on April 6. Their next parade will be at the local Rutland May Days on May 18.
Safeway family member of 27 years and a father of eight children, Ryan Lomax was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last year. With Ryan being off work for treatment and some of his treatment not covered, the employees have come together to host a benefit for the family. The benefit is April 14 at Rusty’s Sports Lounge, 1525 Dilworth Rd., from 4 to 9 p.m. All you can eat burger buffet (beef, chicken, vegan) tickets are $30/person. Organizers looking for donations for the silent auction, a raffle and other fundraising items. All money raised will go into a trust fund for Ryan and the children. For tickets or donations contact Lisa Leckie (250-712-9669), Jamie Moffatt (250-215-3349) or Brenda Bentien (250-762-2170).
National Volunteer Week
View this post on Instagram
The BC Interior Sportsman Show is coming back to Kelowna! Find out the latest and greatest in hunting, fishing, and outdoors. Held April 5th, 6th, and 7th, 2019 at the Capital News Centre in Kelowna…this is an event you don't want to miss! #bcinteriorsportsmanshow #kelowna #ylw #hunting #fishing #outdoors #sustainable #organic Show Hours: Friday April 5th 4pm-8pm Saturday April 6th 10am-6pm Sunday April 7th 10 am-4pm
If you are an outdoor enthusiast and would like to explore and learn more about hunting, fishing and conservation, you will not want to miss the BC Interior Sportsman Show this weekend at the Capital News Centre. With more than 60 exhibitors and hourly presentations and demos, attendees can speak to experts on wildlife conservation, shop from exhibitors and enter to win great door prizes. Guest speakers are Travis O’Shea, world elk calling champion; Dean Trumbley, wildlife biologist and host of Bushnell’s Trigger Effects; and Don Freschi, host of the popular TV show Sport Fishing On The Fly. Check out www.bcinteriorsportsmanshow.com for ore information.
Jaxon Jurome is an artist and second vice-president of the Federation of Canadian Artists Central Okanagan chapter, which is the largest FCA chapter in Canada. He is also the head organizer chapter’s OASIS event on April 27 and 28 at the UBCO campus, which includes an Inspirational Arts Symposium followed by an art workshop day. This event is an opportunity for all levels of artists and art lovers to come together to be inspired and learn from other senior acclaimed artists. Guest artists/speakers are Brian Buckrell, Jean Pederson and Renata Kerr. Tickets can be purchased at www.CentralOkanaganFCA.com. This symposium is linked to the OASIS Art Exhibition held in the Peachland Art Gallery the entire month of July. Angie Kirschner is the secretary of the association.
Mark your calendar
Mark these two dates in your calendar for Cops for Kids. Wednesday, April 17, is the Kelowna Jail and Bail at Orchard Park Shopping Centre. You might be arrested once in your life for a good deed, which is collecting money for bail for charity. Tuesday, May 14, is the Cops for Kids Charity Golf Tournament at Predator Ridge Resort. Early bird pricing until April 15.
View this post on Instagram
Hiking season is officially upon us. Don't miss a minute of outside time. Trails are getting better every day. . Our kids spring camp went climbing in Skaha Bluffs yesterday and hiking today. . What's the first outdoor excursion you plan on doing? Big or small long or short let us know what you are going to do first? . #outdoors #livetheadventure #stayactive #funwithfriends #bestweekendever #okanagan #penticton #hike #hiking #adventure #mypenticton #visitpenticton #penticton #springbreak #kidscamp #summercamp
Birthdays of the week:
Happy 50th Karen Hill, Kelowna Capital News (Apr. 1); happy 55th Francis Cheng (Mar. 30); Amber Firkins (Apr. 3); Rick Methot (Apr. 3); Ken Bessason (Apr. 3); Dee Essler (Apr. 4); Savannah Bagshaw (Apr. 4); Steve Stecko (Apr. 4); Kevin Flood (Apr. 7); Krista Lusted (Apr. 8); Lyal Shoemaker (Apr. 4); Brenda Erickson (Apr. 8); Rienhold (Tiny) Gerl (Apr.8); Catherine Wilson (Apr. 9); Susan Ogilvie (Apr. 9); Jeff Kumagai (Apr. 9);
Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546, fax 250-860-3173, email dehartmaxine@gmail.com.